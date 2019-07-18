Target Introduces Adaptive Halloween Costumes for Kids with Special Needs — See the Cute Options

Image zoom Target's inclusive Halloween costumes

Three cheers for Target!

In conjunction with Hyde and Eek! Boutique, the retail giant is offering four adaptive new costumes for children with special needs this Halloween, including two adorable options for kids who use wheelchairs.

One of the costumes, a Princess Carriage ($45), features two intricately decorated panels in gray, white and purple, fit for royalty and easily attachable to a child’s chair using “the hook-and-loop closures for a secure fit,” according to the product listing on target.com. (The princess costume itself ($20) is sold separately.)

The second wheelchair-inclusive costume allows a child to dress up as a pirate, with his or her very own ship! The chair’s panels on the $45 ensemble even include ocean-patterned wheel covers for the full effect and go swimmingly with the adaptive pirate outfit ($25).

The store is offering two other adaptive costumes in partnership with Hyde and Eek! Boutique for children with unique sensory needs.

Both plush costumes — a shark and a unicorn — include “flat seams and no tags for an ultra-comfy feel,” Target describes, as well as detachable parts and hidden openings for ease of use and comfort.

The shark costume retails for $25 for toddlers and $30 for kids, while parents can pick up the unicorn costume for both toddlers and kids at the same prices.

Target’s new offerings come two years after the chain launched sensory-friendly pieces for their popular children’s line Cat & Jack, when designer Stacy Monsen opened up in a release about the inspiration behind the collection.

“I have a 7-year-old daughter, Elinor, who has autism,” she said. “She’s not potty-trained, which means finding clothes that fit is a challenge. For pants or shorts, I either size way up, or buy pieces that are all function, no style. I’ve met lots of other parents who face similar challenges, including many of our guests and team members.”

“After talking with some of my internal design colleagues I thought, why not create pieces that address some of these problems?” Monsen added. “So we formed a volunteer team outside our normal roles, and began to research and build our proposal.”

“We learned that sensory-friendly apparel can mean different things for different people,” she continued. “For these pieces, we decided to start with our core tees and leggings, and address guests’ most common requests — like removing tags and embellishments that can irritate the skin. We also added more ease through the hip and a higher rise in our leggings to fit with diapers, if needed, for older kids.”