Texas A&M Student Who Vanished on Day of Graduation Is Found Dead in Austin

Tanner Hoang had last been seen on Dec. 16

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on December 25, 2022 04:22 PM
Tanner Hoang . https://www.cstx.gov/departments___city_hall/police. Credit: College Station Police Department
Photo: College Station Police Department

Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang was found dead in Austin on Saturday after last being seen on Dec. 16.

The body of Hoang, 22, was found in the Pennybacker Bridge area on Loop 360, a spokesperson for the family announced on social media. A cause of death was not given, but the spokesperson noted that no foul play is suspected.

"This is not the outcome that we have all been praying for, but on this Christmas Eve, Tanner is now in the arms of his Savior, King, Prince of Peace, Joy, and Healer," the spokesperson wrote.

"Tanner's family wants everyone to know how much they have appreciated everyone's help," the spokesperson continued. "They feel God's love for them through the overwhelming outpouring of support. They know Tanner was loved by so many."

Tanner was reported missing after he failed to show up to a planned lunch with his family and they were unable to get in touch with him on Dec. 16, per a family social media post. The family said they had arrived in town to watch him graduate, but later found out that he fell short of graduation requirements and would not walk in the ceremony.

Tanner's father said he sent him a text around 8:30 a.m. and got a notification that Tanner had read it before his son's phone was turned off. The family tracked his debit card usage and found that he had put gas in his car at a gas station in Caldwell, Texas, around 12:08 p.m., but it was unknown where he drove after that.

His car, along with his wallet and debit card, was finally located near the hiking trail leading to the Pennybacker Bridge Overlook at Highway 360 and the Colorado River on Dec. 23., kicking off a search of the area. Volunteers searched on foot and on boats for two days, and three drones were also launched to aid efforts.

Bao Hoang, Tanner's uncle, told Texas station KXXV on Friday that his disappearance was "very uncharacteristic."

"He is always available, always showing up to help," Bao said. "Anytime that I've been back to Texas or anytime his grandparents would need help, he would show up there. Anytime his parents would need help, family gatherings, always show up."

