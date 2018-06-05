All About the Fourth Grader Whose Cover of John Lennon's 'Imagine' Is Bringing Us to Tears (and More Amazingly Talented Kids)

It’s not every day a young kid blows the world away with his or her impressive talent or skill — but boy, is it happening more often!

In May 2018, fourth grade student Adam Kornowski did just that with his gorgeous rendition of John Lennon’s “Imagine” during his school talent show in Minnesota. The performance landed Adam a standing ovation from awe-struck parents in the audience.

“There wasn’t a parent in the room with a dry eye by the end,” Kornowski’s mother Michelle captioned a video of the performance that she posted to Facebook. The clip quickly went viral, earning more than 10 million views to date.

But Adam is hardly the first kid singing sensation to get the same sort of treatment on social media.

Take a stroll down the viral internet stars memory lane to remember the kids with impressive pipes who have caught our attention over the years.

1. The kid who yodeled at Walmart.

Typically, Walmart shoppers don’t visit the store with an expectation of anything more than snagging a good deal on paper towels. But for shoppers at a store in Harrisburg, Ill., they got a treat better than any rollback discount: the yodeling talents of 10-year-old Mason Ramsey.

Mason’s yodel was caught on camera and was subsequently shared across the internet. Soon after, he went viral, gaining plenty of online fans along the way. He even performed at Coachella.

2. That “Hello” cover.

High school student Lydia Lee practically out-Adele’d Adele with her cover of “Hello,” made all the more impressive by the fact that she was sitting down. She ended up performing the same tune on Ellen.

3. The grocery store song that got a kid a record deal.

Calum Courtney, who has autism, stunned shoppers at a U.K. grocery store with his performance of Smokey Robinson’s “Who’s Lovin’ You.” After the video spread online, Calum eventually nabbed a record deal.

4. This ukulele-playing America’s Got Talent winner.

Grace Vanderwaal nabbed the coveted golden buzzer from Howie Mandel with her chillingly-good ukulele performance (of a song she wrote herself!).

5. These subway performers.

Subway performers can be the bane of a New Yorker’s existence, but there wasn’t a displeased face in this subway car, where a group of kids sang a medley of songs from “Hotline Bling” to “My Girl.”

6. This version of “My Heart Will Go On.”

Celine Tam or Celine Dion? This 9-year-old can belt out “My Heart Will Go On” just like the Canadian queen.

7. This girl, who crushed “Wrecking Ball.”

Move over, Miley. This girl absolutely killed her performance of Cyrus’s “Wrecking Ball.” And she had another famous face in the audience to watch her do so: Cher Lloyd.

8. This 12-year-old soulful singer.

Quintavious Jones made it to the top five on America’s Got Talent, and it’s easy to see why: he’s got a lot of soul packed into his 12-year-old body.