Taco Bell Employee Saves Man's Life After He Passed Out in Drive-Thru

A Taco Bell employee is being praised for saving a man's life after he passed out and was unresponsive in the drive-thru line.

Sonja Frazier, 37, was working her usual shift at the fast food joint in Clarksville, Tennessee, last Wednesday when she and her co-workers noticed the drive-thru line was dead stopped.

"One of my managers looked on the camera and saw a car was parked the wrong way," Frazier told Clarksville Now. "It looked like it’d rolled into the drive-thru line and was blocking it.”

Jonathan, one of Frazier's co-workers, ran outside to investigate and discovered a man leaned over in the driver seat of his van. As Frazier rushed out to help, she told another employee to call the ambulance.

“We opened the door and he was blue,” she told the outlet. “I told Jonathan to park the car, and we both pulled him out and put him on the ground. I said to put him on his left side. His hands and fingertips were blue. I found a pulse, but it was real vague.”

Frazier told the outlet that she previously worked as a home healthcare worker for six years and had taken multiple first-aid courses for certification, and so she began giving the man CPR as they waited for the ambulance.

And despite being "extremely scared of COVID-19," Frazier said that she was determined to do what was needed to help save the man's life.

"I pulled his jaw down. He gasped. I kept talking to him," Frazier told the outlet. "I asked Jonathan to see if he had a license so I could call him by name. I kept calling him by his last name and talking to him.”

Once the ambulance arrived, the man had begun to show more color. He even grabbed onto one of the first responders' hands, much to the relief of Frazier.

Later, Frazier managed to find the man on Facebook and she reached out to him to make sure he was okay.

“I couldn’t forget his face or name,” she told Clarksville Now. “He reached back out and said thank you. He said he wanted to repay me, but this is repayment enough to know he’s OK.”