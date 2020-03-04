3-Year-Old Syrian Girl Who Went Viral for Laughing at Bombs Escapes to Turkey with Family: Reports

Image zoom Abdullah Mohammed and Salwa Ghaith Alsayed/AP/Shutterstock

A Syrian toddler who went viral for giggling with her father as bombs went off around her has crossed safely into Turkey, according to multiple reports.

Little Salwa, 3, made it out of war-torn Syria with her parents on Feb. 25, Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

She previously made headlines for appearing in a viral clip in which her father, Abdullah Mohammed, 32, asks her whether a loud noise is a plane or a bomb.

When she responds that it’s a bomb, she says she’ll laugh when it comes, and dissolves into a fit of giggles when it does, in fact, explode.

Mohammed reportedly said the laughter was his way of transforming the trauma into a game for his daughter, and that he used her memories of children setting off fireworks for the holiday Eid al-Fitr to make it seem fun and take away the fear.

The family is currently across the Turkish border in Antakya, The Guardian reported.

“Now we don’t have to be afraid anymore,” Mohammed told the outlet. “Salwa has a completely different future.”

He added that the family was invited into Turkey, and therefore did not have to fork over thousands of dollars to smugglers or work to avoid border guards.

“I feel bad to leave my siblings and Salwa’s cousins and grandfather behind,” he reportedly said. “At the same time, though, it is not too much to ask for a life where you are treated like a human being. I can take Salwa to the park every day. She is so much happier already.”

Image zoom Salwa and Abdullah Mohammed Ghaith Alsayed/AP/Shutterstock

According to the BBC, the family is from Idlib, which has seen heavy fighting in the area between rebels backed by Turkey and Syrian government forces. More than 1 million people have reportedly fled to the Syrian-Turkish border since December.

Mohammed told Anadolu that he hopes Salwa will be able to attend school, and that his family will ideally return to Syria once the conflict has ended.