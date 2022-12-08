Sword Swallower Says He 'Won't Be Swallowing Any More Swords' After Life-Threatening Injuries

"I had no idea just how bad this was!!!" wrote Scott Nelson when sharing his experience on Facebook

Published on December 8, 2022 09:57 PM
Photo: facebook

A San Diego sword swallower has vowed never to perform with swords again after sustaining life-threatening injuries following a performance at Six Flags America in the Washington, D.C., area on Oct. 31.

Following a month-long, medically induced coma and multiple surgeries, Scott Nelson, known as Murrugun The Mystic, wrote on his Facebook page that the incident will leave him without work for three to four months and various medical bills.

"I won't be swallowing any more swords. I can never put my mother through this, ever, ever again," he told ABC affiliate KGTV. "I really thought I was going to die."

The injuries occurred as he performed a five-sword swallowing stunt with swords between 24 and 28 inches long and approximately a half-inch wide, according to the news outlet. Although he is a 25-year veteran performer, he recalled feeling ill nearly 15 minutes after starting the stunt, a third of the way into his act.

As a result, he told KGTV that he "let go too soon, and they rocked off of each other and scissored out."

After being rushed to the hospital, doctors found that the swords sliced his abdominal cavity and pierced the lobe on his liver.

"Good news is, I've quit smoking and lost over 50 lbs.," he said in a GoFundMe campaign set up on his behalf.

Although this is the second incident in his career, he refers to himself on Instagram as "the most dangerous man in show business" and an "ace of swords."

On Facebook, he posted images of his wounds taken from a hospital bed and wrote that he had "no idea just how bad this was."

Demetrius Antuña, the GoFundMe campaign organizer, added that Nelson will remain in the hospital for at least another week and has been unable to eat for a month.

As of Thursday evening, the campaign has reached close to $6,000 of its $20,000 goal.

