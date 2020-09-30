Six in 10 Americans surveyed feel guilty for taking any kind of break during work hours

Americans Say These Are the Biggest Struggles of Working from Home, Survey Finds

Never truly out of office.

According to a new survey of 2,000 Americans working from home during the coronavirus pandemic, three in 10 employees don’t take a lunch break. And six in 10 feel guilty for taking any kind of break during work hours.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Freshly, the study also probed workers’ productivity concerns, as well as the new hats they’ve begun to wear within their households.

Sixty-six percent of respondents agree that now that they’re working from home full-time due to COVID-19 workplace restrictions, they’re constantly worried about their productivity.

This is probably because, in addition to work responsibilities, workers also contend with three distractions from their partner on a typical day — with neighbors, deliveries, and pets also commonly cited as sources of distraction.

Those with kids can expect an additional three interruptions on an average workday.

The workout of attempting to maintain work-life balance under these conditions is weighing on respondents, as 65 percent said that at the end of each workday, they find themselves exhausted from having to juggle the demands.

When it comes to new roles they’ve begun to play within their home as a result of beginning to work remotely, three in 10 have become the household chauffeur.

Thirty-seven percent have become the “daycare supervisor,” and four in 10 have been appointed the “remote schooling tutor.”

And half of the respondents have become the household chef since beginning to work from home full-time.

The survey also examined the impact of working from home on Americans’ mealtimes and eating habits.

Seven in 10 said they often find themselves stumped on what to make for lunch during a busy workday filled with mid-day calls and meetings.

And 68 percent said that what used to be planned meal times before they started working from home have now turned into a series of unplanned, frantic snack breaks between calls and meetings.