Swiss Village Evacuated as Huge Rock Mass Teeters Over Homes: 'Nothing You Can Do Against Nature'

Leaders of the village in Breiz, Switzerland, told residents to evacuate their homes by 6 p.m. local time on Friday

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on May 11, 2023 11:30 AM
Swiss village of Brienz
Photo: GIAN EHRENZELLER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A village in eastern Switzerland has been ordered to evacuate due to the threat of a large mass of rock crashing down on it, according to multiple outlets.

Leaders of the village of Breiz held a meeting on Tuesday and decided that the safest option would be to have all the residents evacuate by 6 p.m. local time on Friday, though they would still be able to go in and out of the city depending on the risk level, per the Associated Press.

The village, which is home to less than 100 residents and located in the eastern canton of Graubünden, sits beneath a large mountain with several rock formations, BBC reported.

Officials at the early warning service said their measurements indicated "strong acceleration over a large area" of the mountain recently, and said that "up to 2 million cubic meters of rock material will collapse or slide in the coming seven to 24 days," per the AP.

The landslide has been moving about three feet per year, allowing massive boulders to crash down occasionally, the BBC and AP reported. The village itself has also slowly moved a few inches each year since it was created centuries ago, leading to cracks in its buildings.

Christian Gartmann, a member of the crisis management board, told the AP that there is a 60 percent chance that the rocks in the mountains will fall in smaller chunks, avoiding destruction to the village. He added, however, that there is a 10 percent chance that the entire rock mass could come tumbling down, threatening lives.

"We hope that the village stays intact," Gartmann told the AP. "We can't eliminate the possibility that [the rock] will come down. ... It could damage the village or destroy it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

One of the main factors leading to the potential threat of the rock mass falling down is climate change. Rebecca Dell, a researcher at the University of Cambridge, told CNN that higher climates are melting glaciers in the Alps, making rocks unstable.

"This melt may destabilize the mountain slopes above towns and villages," Dell told the outlet. If a slope becomes too unstable, events such as rockslides may occur."

RELATED VIDEO: Fast-Moving Wildfire Spreads Across 4,000 Acres in New Jersey as Firefighters Battle '200-Ft. Flames'

Federico Pelico, a pastor in Albula and Brienz, told the AP that villagers are "suddenly realizing that something terrible might happen."

"They have to leave their village," he said. "These aren't just buildings. There are emotions and histories here. I've seen a lot of tears lately."

"There's nothing you can do against nature," Pelico added. "But deep in their hearts, there's hope that they'll be able to return to the village."

Related Articles
North America, USA, Montana, Glacier National Park, Entrance monument Sign. (Photo by: Bernard Friel/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
19-Year-Old Hiker Missing for 2 Days Rescued from Glacier National Park
DeAngelo Phillip Jackson
Body of Missing Swimmer, 19, Found After He Was 'Swept Out by a Wave' Near Tx. Beach: 'Heartbroken'
Nante Niemi
Missing Boy, 8, Survived for 2 Days in Mich. Park by Eating Snow, Using Leaves for Warmth: Police
ian brunner
University of Dayton Graduate, 22, Dies After Car Falls on Top of Him Hours After Getting Degree
Ron Nessman, Man Who Saved Baby in Rolling Stroller
Hero Lands Job at Applebee's After Saving Baby in Runaway Stroller: 'I Appreciate the Opportunity'
Bus crashes in India after driver falls asleep, at least 21 dead
Bus Crashes in India After Driver Allegedly Falls Asleep, At Least 21 Dead
Family Searching For Toy Elephant Carrying 8-Year-Old Boy’s Ashes After It Disappears on Disney Trip
Iowa Family Searches For Toy Carrying 8-Year-Old's Ashes After It Disappears on Disney Trip
Xavier Caballero; Melodi Boivin
Pregnant Mom and 2 Children Killed Alongside Father in Head-On Collision in Texas
News Release - Update: Missing Boy Found Safe and Reunited with Family
8-Year-Old Missing for 48 Hours in Michigan State Park Found Safe After Sheltering Under Log
Missing Woman Survives in Australian Wilderness for 5 Days on Bottle of Wine and Lollipops
Missing Woman Survives in Australian Wilderness for 5 Days on Bottle of Wine and Lollipops
People look at a tourist boat that capsized Sunday night in Malappuram, Kerala, India, Monday, May 8, 2023. More than a dozen were killed.
At Least 22 Dead, Including Children, After Tourist Boat Capsizes in India
Dunes and ocean at Cape Hatteras National Seashore.
17-Year-Old Boy Dies After Getting 'Buried Under Several Feet of Sand' in Dune Collapse at N.C. Beach
Latrice Clayton, Mom Who Wanted to Go to West Africa All Her Life Dies on Trip After Catching Malaria, Kids Say
Mom on Trip of a Lifetime Dies After Contracting Malaria and Having Stroke: 'My Best Friend,' Says Daughter
Turkish police officers and emergency personnel work next to burned vehicles after a crash on the Iskenderun-Antakya highway, south Turkey
At Least 12 Killed, 31 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Turkey
Miami Beach, FL - Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez attend the F1 Carbone on the Beach Party in Miami. Pictured: Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez BACKGRID USA 6 MAY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Enjoy Date Night at F1 Carbone Beach Party
Miss Universe Australia Finalist Dead at 23 Following Horse-Riding Accident
Miss Universe Australia Finalist Sienna Weir Dead at 23 Following Horse-Riding Accident