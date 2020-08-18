Chocolate Snows Down on Swiss Town Due to Factory Defect: 'Finally 2020 Delivers!'

The town of Olten, Switzerland was treated to a dusting of chocolate

Waking up to a town coated in chocolate powder sounds like a childhood fantasy, but for some residents in Olten, Switzerland, it was a reality on Friday morning.

Popular chocolate company Lindt & Sprüngli has confirmed local reports that there was a defect in the cooling ventilation for a line of roasted cocoa nibs in its factory in Olten, according to the Associated Press.

The nibs are fragments of crushed cocoa beans, serving as the basis of processed chocolate. The ventilation error, combined with high winds Friday, caused a chocolate powder to spread throughout the area immediately surrounding the factory, leaving a fine dust, the AP reported.

A Twitter account for the town of Olten, which lies between the larger cities of Zurich and Basel, shared a photo of a surface that had been dusted with the chocolate.

“Cocoa rain in the Olten industrial quarter: the ventilation system is to blame,” the translated tweet said.

Twitter users quickly reacted to the news of a “chocolate snow,” with many commenting that it may be among some of the only good news this year.

“Finally 2020 delivers!” one posted, while someone else shared, “Snowing chocolate !!! Yes please.”

“If only God would give us a sign that 2020 might just be turning a corner…” another added.

Lindt & Sprüngli told the AP that a car was lightly coated with chocolate after the incident. The company has since offered to pay for any necessary cleaning, though the offer has not yet been taken up on, and factory production is able to resume as normal following a ventilation system repair.