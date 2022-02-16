“To lose someone to a shark attack like this is chilling," Randwick Mayor Dylan Parker said in a statement

Swimmer Dies from 'Catastrophic Injuries' in Sydney's First Fatal Shark Attack in Almost 60 Years

A swimmer was killed on Wednesday after getting attacked by a shark in Sydney.

New South Wales police said in a statement that they arrived at Buchan Point just after 4:30 p.m. local time after receiving a report of a shark attack nearby. After searching the area, police "located human remains in the water."

"Unfortunately this person had suffered catastrophic injuries and there was nothing paramedics could do," an NSW Ambulance spokesperson said in a statement, according to The Guardian.

The victim has not yet been publicly identified by authorities.

One witness told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that he was fishing nearby when he saw a man get dragged underwater.

"He was yelling at first, and then when he went down there were so many splashes," the witness told the outlet. "It was terrible."

This mark's Sydney's first fatal unprovoked shark attack since 1963, according to The Guardian.

Although additional information about the attack is not yet available, a local shark management program says a tagged bull shark was detected north of nearby Little Bay beach on Wednesday.

In addition to closing all local beaches for 24 hours, lifeguards will be keeping an eye out for any additional shark sightings, according to the Randwick City Council.

Warnings signs and barricades have also been placed at all Randwick City beaches.

"The coast is our community's backyard. Little Bay is normally such a calm, beautiful place enjoyed by families," Randwick Mayor Dylan Parker said in a statement.

"To lose someone to a shark attack like this is chilling. We are all in shock," Parker added. "Our entire community's hearts go out to the family of the victim."

An investigation is ongoing.