At Least 134 Dead After Suspension Bridge Collapses in India as Rescue Efforts Continue

"Many children were enjoying holidays for Diwali and they came here as tourists," an eyewitness told Reuters

Published on October 31, 2022 01:55 PM
Rescue personnel conduct search operations after a bridge across the river Machchhu collapsed at Morbi in India's Gujarat state on October 31, 2022
At least 134 people have died in India after a suspended walking bridge collapsed into a river on Sunday.

The collapse occurred Sunday evening over the Machchhu River in Morbi, located in the western Indian state of Gujarat, according to The Washington Post and CNN.

"Many children were enjoying holidays for Diwali and they came here as tourists," an eyewitness told Reuters. "All of them fell one on top of another."

As of Monday morning, the death toll has surpassed 130 people, though that number could still rise, reported the Post. So far, about 170 people have been rescued, an administrative official for Morbi district told CNN.

A Gujarat police official told The Washington Post that there are still people missing, although an official number was not provided to the newspaper.

The bridge, which had been closed for repairs, was recently reopened without first getting clearance from the government, city official Sandeepsinh Zala told the Indian Express. Citing local officials, Reuters reported that Oreva, the company in charge of the renovations, did not inform authorities that the bridge would be reopening, nor was any certificate clearing the bridge for public use issued.

On Monday, officials arrested nine people in connection with the collapse, according to The Washington Post and CBS News.

Two Oreva executives, two contractors, three security guards and two ticket window clerks are among those arrested, according to the Post.

"While we are waiting for more information, prima facie, the bridge collapsed as too many people in the mid-section of the bridge were trying to sway it from one way to the other," an Oreva spokesperson said in a statement according to the Indian Express, per Reuters.

The company could not be immediately reached for comment by PEOPLE on Monday.

Rescue personnel conduct search operations after a bridge across the river Machchhu collapsed at Morbi in India's Gujarat state on October 31, 2022.
Officials believe the 19th century bridge — which is about 230 meters (754 feet) long — was overcrowded when it fell into the water, according to the BBC.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said an estimated 200 people are believed to have been on the bridge at the time of its collapse, according to CNN.

Rescue personnel conduct search operations after a bridge across the river Machchhu collapsed at Morbi in India's Gujarat state on October 31, 2022.
Video of the collapse has been circulating on social media since the incident occurred. In one clip, the bridge appeared to sway side to side while pedestrians maneuver along the narrow walkway before dropping into the water below.

Another clip, taken after the collapse, shows victims clinging to the bridge as they awaited rescue.

Rajkot range IG Ashok Yadav said seven people injured by the collapse remain hospitalized, while another 56 individuals have been discharged, according to CNN. A search and rescue mission is still underway.

Most of the victims are women, children or elderly people, a local official said, the BBC reported.

Indian rescue personnel conduct search operations after a bridge across the river Machchhu collapsed in Morbi, some 220 kms from Ahmedabad, early on October 31, 2022.
Oreva received its contract from the town to oversee the bridge's maintenance and management in March, according to the Express.

A criminal complaint has also been filed against "the agency responsible for maintaining the bridge" and the "management agency," per the Post's report. Oreva was not specifically identified, nor was any other firm.

A special committee has been formed to investigate Sunday's accident, according to CNN and CBS News.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the site of the bridge collapse on Tuesday, according to the Express.

Modi said families of the victims will be compensated via the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund, according to CNN.

