Meteorologist Wears Toddler Son While Reporting Weather Forecast: It's 'Incredibly Liberating'

A Minnesota meteorologist is making headlines for wearing her 21-month-old son on her back as she reported the national weather forecast last week in a move the mother said promotes babywearing.

Susie Martin, certified meteorologist for weather company Praedictix, appeared in the weekend forecast with her young son wrapped to her back in a purple and blue cloth, which was tied around her waist and shoulders. The company shared a video of the moment on Facebook.

“It is International Babywearing Week so I thought I’d bring out my handy assistant today to help walk us through the forecast,” Martin, of Twin Cities, said in the video as she showed off the yawning little boy.

She told viewers about impending snowfall, severe weather and rising temperatures, all with the visibly tired toddler on her back. The video quickly made its way around the internet.

“If I could inspire at least one parent to try babywearing and if it helped them even a fraction as much as it has helped me and my family, it would be well worth it,” Martin said in a Praedictix blog post of her decision to wear her son during the forecast.

“Babywearing has been a passion of mine since my son came into my world. It has been an invaluable tool for me as a mother and helped me and my son bond during the early stages of infancy. Not only that, but it was and still is incredibly liberating to be able to comfort my child whilst doing other tasks, which has helped me be a happier mom.”

Wow. We're absolutely blown away by the response the #babywearing video has gotten! Thank you for all the kindness. @smartinWX has addressed some of the most common questions she's getting on our latest blog: https://t.co/kElk2kU9s4 pic.twitter.com/qLHj8y7DWK — Praedictix Weather (@Praedictix) October 9, 2018

She said that company officials have been very supportive of her “not just as an employee, but as a mother.”

Praedictix officials praised Martin’s display in a silly tweet on Friday, writing, “Our National Forecast today is hosted by Meteorologist @smartinWX and a special guest. Unfortunately, the assistant was found sleeping on the job. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

Babywearing is a traditional practice in many cultures in which the baby is kept close as the parent engages in daily activities, according to Babywearing International. Babywearing supports breastfeeding, bonding and can help combat postpartum depression, according to the site.

Our National Forecast today is hosted by Meteorologist @smartinWX and a special guest. Unfortunately, the assistant was found sleeping on the job. 😒We apologize for the inconvenience. #IBW2018 #babywearing #weather #meteorologist pic.twitter.com/4OviWHGlLV — Praedictix Weather (@Praedictix) October 5, 2018

Now, Martin has said she’s glad the footage went viral, so parents everywhere can see how babywearing positively impacts her bond with her son.

“It does make me feel like a mom that can be very capable of doing things,” she told Good Morning America. “That’s just the message that I love about it and I would say as a working mom, it’s nice to be able to have this tool with me to help me do my job.”