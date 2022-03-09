Surfside Condo Collapse Victims to Receive Over $55 Million in Tentative Settlement

Three defendants in the Champlain Towers South collapse lawsuit have reportedly reached a settlement with victims and families of $55.55 million

The families of victims and survivors of the Champlain Towers South condo collapse will reportedly receive over $55 million after reaching a settlement with three defendants in a class action lawsuit.

CNN and The Miami Herald report that law firm Becker, engineering firm Morabito Consultants and DeSimone Consulting Engineers will pay a settlement through their insurance firms after the deadly condo collapse left 98 people dead in June 2021.

Becker — which represented the Champlain South condo association — will pay $31 million, according to a Tuesday court filing, per the Herald. Morabito — the engineering firm that was tasked with inspecting Champlain Towers South for a 40-year recertification — will pay $16 million, and DeSimone Consulting Engineers will pay $8.55 million.

Becker and Morabito's settlements were previously announced in court in February, according to the Herald. At the time, the settlement amounts were not publicly shared.

Surfside condo demolition The demolition of the partially collapsed Surfside condo building | Credit: GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty

Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzmann preliminarily approved the $55 million settlement, but the settlement needs to receive final approval, according to CNN.

Becker issued a statement Tuesday denying their responsibility in the collapse, per CNN.

"The settlement amount is based on the decision of our insurance carriers given the level of coverage carried by the firm as a responsible business," they stated.

Becker added, "It is important to note that the cause of the collapse has yet to be identified and we continue to believe that culpable parties should be held accountable. Becker stands by the fact that we did what law firms are supposed to do -- provide counsel on legal matters to the condo association board of directors."

They continued, "We are pleased this matter was quickly resolved and sincerely hope the insurance settlement will bring some relief to those impacted by this terrible tragedy."

Morabito also denied responsibility in the condo collapse in a statement released in February, per CNN. The company said they agreed to settle so families of victims could be compensated and "focus on healing."