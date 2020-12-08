Surfer Attacked by Shark Off Oregon Coast Suffers Non-Life-Threatening Injuries

Other surfers were able to help the man out of the water after he was bitten

A surfer was attacked by a shark off the Oregon Coast this week.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was surfing at the Cove in Seaside, Oregon, on Sunday afternoon when he encountered a shark, the Seaside Fire & Rescue said in a press release.

First responders arrived at the beach shortly before 3:30 p.m., the press release said. Other surfers who witnessed the attack were able to help the man out of the water and carry him to the parking lot.

A photo shared by the Seaside Fire & Rescue shows the man's surfboard with bite marks, though the surfer is expected to survive with non-life-threatening injuries to one of his legs.

An off-duty lifeguard who happened to be nearby at the time applied a field tourniquet to the man's injured leg, helping to slow his bleeding, the press release said.

Image zoom Surfer's surfboard | Credit: Seaside Fire and Rescue

The surfer was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

"The incident serves as a valuable reminder to never recreate alone, in or out of the water," Seaside Fire & Rescue said in the press release. "The fast response of fellow surfers was instrumental in providing aid to the victim."

It was not clear what type of shark attacked the surfer; at least 15 species find their habitat off the Oregon Coast, according to the Oregon Coast Aquarium.