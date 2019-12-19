Billionaire's Superyacht Crashes Into Bridge on Caribbean Island in Viral Video

A massive superyacht slammed into a bridge in the Caribbean country of Sint Maarten last weekend, and the jaw-dropping crash was captured in a video that has gone viral on social media.

According to Boat International, a combination of adverse wind and current conditions caused the superyacht, named Ecstasea, to swerve right and collide into a portion of the Simpson Bay Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

In footage of the incident, the ship is seen ripping a control booth from the bridge as onlookers watch from just a few yards away. An operator jumps out of the booth just before it is torn away.

“F—ing hell!” someone can be heard saying in the video as the booth falls into the harbor.

The ship appeared to be undamaged despite the impact.

“It was tricky — the vessel had some difficulties,” Simpson Bay Lagoon Corporation project manager Bertrand Peters told Boat International. “The impact took out the booth but the controls and gear were all intact so the bridge remains fully operational and opening times will not be affected.”

As noted by the New York Post, the superyacht — currently owned by Pakistani billionaire Alshair Fiyaz — is 282 feet long, has its own movie theater, spa and multiple bars. It has a crew of 24, according to Maritime Bulletin. It’s unknown if Fiyaz was on board at the time of the incident.

The ship was initially built for Russian-Israeli businessman Roman Abramovich in 2004, the New Zealand Herald reported. It was reportedly sold five years later to Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of Abu Dhabi for $180 million, and Fiyaz purchased it in 2014.

Sint Maarten is located in the southern part of an island shared by Saint Martin, and is part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.