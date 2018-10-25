Former Superintendent Who Allegedly Pooped Under the Bleachers Near School Track Pleads Guilty

A former high school superintendent in New Jersey who was arrested for pooping on Holmdel High School’s track and athletic field has pleaded guilty.

Thomas Tramaglini pleaded guilty to public defecation, a rep for the Holmdel Municipal Court confirmed to PEOPLE. He received a $500 fine and $33 court cost, and the charges of lewdness and littering were dismissed.

In NJ.com’s video of the guilty plea, Tramaglini answered “yes” when his attorney asked whether he knew the track and field were public, whether he experienced “the immediate and emergent need to defecate while running” on May 1, whether he defecated “in public under the bleachers near the track and field to relieve the sudden need to do so,” whether he did so “because it was an emergency” and whether he threw away “any litter that you created.”

Tramaglini answered “no” when his attorney asked whether he knew of any nearby bathrooms that he “could have made it to under those emergent circumstances.”

Matthew Adams, Tramaglini’s attorney, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Adams told NJ Advance Media that Tramaglini has runner’s diarrhea, according to NJ.com. The Mayo Clinic defines runner’s diarrhea as a problem that causes “frequent, loose bowel movements during or immediately after a run.”

Adams denied that Tramaglini’s public defecation happened more than one. “There’s no evidence he was ever a serial offender,” Adams said. “We were ready to go to trial on some of the allegations about certain dates with GPS evidence from his Garmin running watch. That story needs to be told.”

“He’s been through hell and back,” Adams added. “He deserves a story that tells the accurate picture.”

“The Holmdel School Resource Officer was alerted by Holmdel High School staff and coaches that they were finding human feces, on or near the area of the High School track / football field on a daily basis,” the Holmdel Township Police Department said on Facebook in May.

“The SRO, along with school staff, monitored the area and was able to identify a subject responsible for the acts,” the Police Department continued at the time. “Thomas Tramaglini, age 42, of Matawan, NJ, was charged with Lewdness, Littering, and Defecating in Public.”

In July, the Kenilworth Board of Education wrote in an online statement that Tramaglini had resigned as superintendent, a role he had held since 2016. In August, the Board of Education announced that it had appointed Dr. Marilyn Birnbaum to serve as acting/interim superintendent. Kenilworth Public Schools neighbor Holmdel High School’s school district.

“Based on events unrelated to his service for Kenilworth, it has become clear to both Dr. Tramaglini and the Kenilworth Board of Education that his continued service as Superintendent of Schools has become too much of a distraction to the main mission of the district,” the July statement said.

Tramaglini wants to sue Holmdel Township Police Department for releasing his mugshot, according to NJ.com.