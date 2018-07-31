Superintendent Accused of Pooping on School Track Resigns, Suing Police Department for $1 Million

The New Jersey superintendent arrested in May for allegedly pooping on Holmdel High School’s track and football field has resigned from his position — but is not going down without a fight.

The Kenilworth Board of Education confirmed Thomas Tramaglini’s resignation in an online statement, nearly three months after he was “charged with lewdness, littering and defecating in public,” according to the Holmdel Township Police Department. Tramaglini had initially been granted a paid leave after his arrest.

“Since February 2016, Dr. Thomas Tramaglini has been serving as Superintendent of Schools in Kenilworth. His current contract with the Kenilworth Board of Education extends until July 1, 2020,” the statement said. “Based on events unrelated to his service for Kenilworth, it has become clear to both Dr. Tramaglini and the Kenilworth Board of Education that his continued service as Superintendent of Schools has become too much of a distraction to the main mission of the district.”

“In recognition of this fact, and in an effort to avoid legal fees and expensive litigation, and in the best interests of all concerned, including the faculty, staff and students of the Kenilworth School District, Dr. Tramaglini has tendered, and the Board has accepted, his resignation effective September 30, 2018,” the statement said.

Tramaglini’s attorney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, but shared a lengthy statement on his behalf on what appeared to be his Twitter account.

“This was not a decision that was made lightly, but Dr. Tramaglini does not want present and future legal proceedings unrelated to his official duties to the district to present a distraction to the important job that the teachers and administrators in the district have educating children,” Matthew Adams said. “Dr. Tramaglini wishes the Kenilworth public school system nothing but the best, and he especially thanks the faculty and staff of the district’s schools for their tireless dedication to their students.”

Continued the statement, “Dr. Tramaglini will continue to fight the allegations made against him in Holmdel, and will also hold those responsible for the malicious narrative that has been spread about him to account for their misconduct. No aspect of this difficult decision should be construed as an acknowledgement of guilt. Dr. Tramaglini is steadfast in his resolve, and looks forward to the day when his story is told.”

Tramaglini served as superintendent of Kenilworth Public Schools in New Jersey, a neighboring school district to Holmdel High School, which is under the jurisdiction of the Holmdel Township Public School district.

According to court documents obtained by the Asbury Park Press, Tramaglini’s attorney has filed a notice of tort claim against the Holmdel Township Police Department.

The outlet reported that Tramaglini is seeking “in excess of $1 million, which includes, but is not limited to, the reasonable financial loss of income, harm to reputation, emotional distress, invasion of privacy, and intrusion on seclusion” because he alleges that the police department “unlawfully photographed” him for his public mugshot.