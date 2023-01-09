Human Interest Subway Train Collision in Mexico City Kills 1, Injures 57 Including Conductor Two trains collided early Saturday morning near the La Raza and Portrero stations By Anna Lazarus Caplan Anna Lazarus Caplan Instagram Twitter Digital News Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 9, 2023 10:17 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Luis Barron / Eyepix Group/Future Publishing via Getty One person was killed and 57 were injured when two subway trains collided on Saturday morning in Mexico City. The accident happened near the La Raza and Portrero stations, Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said in a news conference. A "young woman" died in the crash, city security head Omar Garcia told local media Grupo Milenio, per Reuters. Four other passengers, including one of the drivers, were trapped in one of the cars but were rescued and hospitalized in good health, Garcia said. A passenger who boarded the next-to-last car of the train that was hit described the moment of impact. "It sounded very strong," Edgar Montiel told the Associated Press. "I just closed my eyes when I felt the sheets of the car bend and throw me." Man Survives Mexico City Subway Collapse After Changing Cars Just Before Crash: 'It Wasn't My Time' He added, "The power went out to the subway and a lot of smoke began to come out that was suffocating us. We could not breathe well." Luis Barron / Eyepix Group/Future Publishing via Getty Railway Collapse in Mexico City Injures Dozens and Leaves at Least 23 Dead, Including Children President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said on Twitter Saturday that he would work with the federal government to assist in the investigation. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. In May 2021, the city's metro was the scene of another tragedy when part of its elevated track collapsed, killing 25 people and injuring about 80 more.