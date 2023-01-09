One person was killed and 57 were injured when two subway trains collided on Saturday morning in Mexico City.

The accident happened near the La Raza and Portrero stations, Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said in a news conference. A "young woman" died in the crash, city security head Omar Garcia told local media Grupo Milenio, per Reuters.

Four other passengers, including one of the drivers, were trapped in one of the cars but were rescued and hospitalized in good health, Garcia said.

A passenger who boarded the next-to-last car of the train that was hit described the moment of impact.

"It sounded very strong," Edgar Montiel told the Associated Press. "I just closed my eyes when I felt the sheets of the car bend and throw me."

He added, "The power went out to the subway and a lot of smoke began to come out that was suffocating us. We could not breathe well."

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said on Twitter Saturday that he would work with the federal government to assist in the investigation.

In May 2021, the city's metro was the scene of another tragedy when part of its elevated track collapsed, killing 25 people and injuring about 80 more.