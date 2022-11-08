Florida Residents Warned as Subtropical Storm Nicole Could Make Landfall as Rare November Hurricane

As Subtropical Storm Nicole continues to approach Florida's east coast and the northwestern Bahamas, officials say it's expected to be at or near hurricane strength by Wednesday.

A state of emergency was declared on Monday by Gov. Ron DeSantis for 34 counties that are in the projected path of the storm, which includes Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and Sarasota counties.

Hurricane Warnings are currently in effect in portions of southeast and east-central Florida as well as the northwestern Bahamas, where hurricane conditions and a dangerous storm surge are expected on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

A dangerous storm surge, accompanied by "large and damaging waves" is also expected "along much of the east coast of Florida" as well as portions of Georgia, per the NHC.

As of Tuesday morning, the storm was about 350 miles away from the northwestern Bahamas and about 460 miles away from West Palm Beach, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Nicole, currently a large tropical cyclone with sustained winds of up to 50 mph, is forecasted to approach the northwestern Bahamas throughout Tuesday and "move near or over those islands on Wednesday, according to the NHC. It is expected to approach the east coast of Florida Wednesday night, before moving across the state and into southern Georgia through Thursday.

By the time it moves near the Bahamas and the east coast of Florida on Wednesday, Nicole "is forecast to be near or at hurricane strength."

If Nicole makes landfall as a hurricane, it will be a rare event for November, which marks the end of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Nicole is the third named storm to form in the Atlantic since Halloween, according to The New York Times. Phil Klotzbach, a senior research scientist at Colorado State University, said on Twitter that's "the most" ever to form between Oct. 31 and Nov 7.

NBC News reported that there's only been one hurricane to hit the Florida Peninsula in November, which occurred in 1935. Another storm, Hurricane Kate, made landfall in Florida's panhandle on Nov. 21, 1985, as a Category 2 storm, per the outlet.

In fact, there have only been five November hurricanes to make landfall in the contiguous United States since the mid-1850s, reported The Washington Post. Should Nicole make landfall as a hurricane, it will be a 30 to 40 year event, the newspaper reported.

In his state of emergency declaration, DeSantis urged Floridians "to be prepared and listen to announcements from local emergency management officials."

"We will continue to monitor the trajectory and strength of this storm as it moves towards Florida," he added.

The National Hurricane Center is also advising that Nicole is "expected to be a large storm," and even areas outside of the forecast zone may feel its effects.

"These hazards are likely to affect much of the Florida peninsula and portions of the southeast US," they wrote.