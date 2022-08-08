Everything to Know About August's Sturgeon Supermoon, Including When It Peaks and How to See It

The fourth time's a charm!

If you missed the first three supermoons of 2022, have no fear because the fourth and final lunar phenomenon is quickly approaching.

It's sure to be an exciting night for lunar lovers and star seekers alike due to an immense amount of simultaneous celestial activity on the evening of Aug. 11. Specifically, the full moon is expected to make a close pass by Saturn while also radiating amid active meteor showers.

Nicknamed the Sturgeon Moon, this month's full moon takes place during the Perseid meteor shower, which is considered "the best meteor shower of the year," according to NASA. Though the Perseids peak on Aug. 13, the shower started on July 17 and will remain active through Aug. 24.

While the meteor shower poses no threat to viewing the lunar display, the full moon can potentially hinder the visibility of the shooting stars (and fireballs!) due to its intense glow. On the bright side, a stunning celestial spectacle will take place either way!

From when the Sturgeon Supermoon is expected to peak to how it got its name, here's everything to know about August's full phase.

Why is August's full moon called the Sturgeon Moon?

Getty

The August full moon is named after a fish called a sturgeon, which was readily caught during this time of year in the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain. (Fun fact: The sturgeon is North America's largest freshwater fish!)

Typically, full moon names derive from Native American, Colonial American, and European sources, per The Farmer's Almanac. Other names for the August full moon include Black Cherries Moon, Flying Up Moon, Mountain Shadows Moon, and Rising Moon.

What makes August's Sturgeon Moon a supermoon?

Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty

August's Sturgeon Moon coincides with the fourth and final supermoon of the year. That means the moon is expected to appear bigger and brighter than a typical moon on any other night!

A full moon doubles as a supermoon when it's near perigee, or the point in the moon's orbit that is closest to Earth. According to retired NASA astrophysicist and eclipse expert Fredd Espanak, that distance is within 90% of its closest approach to Earth, per Space.com.

When to view August's Sturgeon Moon?

Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty

The Sturgeon Moon is expected to reach its peak illumination at approximately 9:36 p.m. ET on Aug. 11. Point your eyes to the southeast skies to catch a glimpse of the moon rising.

Also note that if you happen to spot a bright-looking "star" near the moon, you're looking at Saturn! Earth will fly between the ringed planet and the sun, per EarthSky.org.

When is the next full moon in 2022?

Getty

September's Harvest Moon is the next full moon to take place after August's Sturgeon Moon. It's expected to be full on Saturday, Sept. 10, two days after making another close approach to Saturn, per Space.com.