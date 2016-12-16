Students gathered at the Kentucky home of a sixth-grade teacher battling cancer to sing her Christmas carols.

“I would have never thought she was sick or anything,” Winchester, Kentucky, sixth grader Emma Hackworth said of her teacher, Kristy Blackwelll. “And then when she told us, I was shocked and a little sad.”

Blackwell, who teaches sixth grade at Baker Intermediate, left school in September when her treatments became too much for her, but until then, treated her job as usual after her diagnosis.

“She came every day with a big happy smile on her face and did her job just like normal,” sixth-grade math teacher Kara O’Rourke told LEX18. “And teaching takes a lot out of you.”

Baker’s staff and students came together immediately for Blackwell. The school created cards, sold bracelets and set up a GoFundMe for Blackwell. They’re planning a spring fundraiser for her at the school as well.

Monday, they went a step further and showed up at her house with chorus instructor Stephanie Puckett to sing Christmas carols. “We’re very blessed to be able to bring that to her,” Puckett told LEX18.