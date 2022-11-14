18 Students, Driver Hospitalized After School Bus Goes Over Embankment in Kentucky: 'It's Quite Sad'

A school bus crash early Monday morning in rural eastern Kentucky has sent its driver and all 18 student passengers to local hospitals, according to police.

"We've got injuries ranging from critical to minor," Magoffin County Judge Executive Matthew C. Wireman tells PEOPLE. "Two of the students were transported by chopper."

Some parents of students involved in the accident rushed to the scene to help shuttle many of the injured to medical centers because of the lack of ambulances in the area, Wireman also said.

Details of the accident were revealed at a somber press conference hours later.

The crash, according to a Kentucky State Police spokesman at the event, occurred on state Route 40 near Salyersville, Ky., when the bus drove off the pavement, careening into a ditch before reentering the roadway, crossing both lanes then hurtling down a steep embankment.

The bus, according to WKYT, sheared a utility pole in half before coming to rest on its side. Over half of the students, according to Wireman, had to be hoisted up the side of the embankment in baskets by rescue personnel.

"This isn't something you ever expect to happen when you send your child to school," Magoffin County School District Superintendent Chris Meadows said during the press conference. "It's quite sad, but we don't have any fatalities to report at this time so we're also thankful."

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation and the road was reportedly closed for much of the morning while investigators studied the accident site.

The driver, who was thrown from the vehicle, was unable to answer questions before being taken to the hospital, according to CNN.

Describing the crash as "tough news," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted: "There has been a serious bus accident in Magoffin County involving children. . . Please join me in praying for all those involved."

The victims included elementary school, middle school and high school students.

Rescue squads, fire departments and first responders from several neighboring counties assisted in the operation to get students out of the overturned vehicle, according to Wireman.

Two of the nation's deadliest school bus crashes occurred in Kentucky — in 1958 and in 1998 — that each claimed the lives of 27 people.