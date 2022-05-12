"God gave you a voice. Use it," valedictorian Elizabeth Bonker told the class of 2022 at Rollins College

Student with Nonspeaking Autism Urges Fellow Graduates to 'Use Your Voice' in Powerful Speech

Rollins College valedictorian Elizabeth Bonker used her speech to share an important message with her fellow graduates.

Bonker, who is affected by non-speaking autism and communicates by typing, recently took to the stage to address her graduating class in Florida. Throughout her speech, she emphasized the power of being able to communicate.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I have typed this speech with one finger with a communication partner holding a keyboard," shared Bonker, who lost her ability to speak when she was 15 months old and delivered the address through text-to-speech technology, according to the school.

"I am one of the lucky few non-speaking autistics who have been taught to type. That one critical intervention unlocked my mind from its silent cage, enabling me to communicate and to be educated like my hero Helen Keller," continued Bonker.

Bonker, who majored in social innovation with a minor in English, continued by sharing a memory from her freshman year, when she heard a story about alum and television legend Mister Rogers.

"When he died, a handwritten note was found in his wallet. It said, 'Life is for service.' " she shared. "So simple, yet so profound."

"Rollins has instilled in all of us that service to others gives meaning to our own lives and to those we serve," added Bonker, who is also an author, activist and founder of the nonprofit Communication4ALL.

Although she has struggled her "whole life with not being heard or accepted," Bonker shared that one of the greatest gifts is having "the freedom to choose our own way."

Elizabeth Bonker, Nonspeaking Student with Autism Urges Fellow Graduates to ‘Use Your Voice’ in Powerful Speech Elizabeth Bonker | Credit: Rollins College

"Each day, I choose to celebrate small victories, and today, I am celebrating a big victory with all of you," she added.

As for her future, Bonker wants to help the "31 million non-speakers with autism" in the world communicate.

"My life will be dedicated to relieving them from suffering in silence and to giving them voices to choose their own way," she shared.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Addressing her peers, Bonker urged them to use their education to help make their own dreams for the world come true.

Elizabeth Bonker Valedictorian Speech at Rollins College Commencement Credit: Elizabeth Bonker/Communication 4 ALL/Twitter

"Tear off a small piece from your commencement program and write 'Life is for service' on it. Yes. We gave you the pens to really do it. Let's start a new tradition," she said. "Take a photo and post it on social media. Then put it in your wallet or some other safe place, just as Mr. Rogers did. And when we see each other at our reunions, we can talk about how our commencement notes reminded us to serve others."

"God gave you a voice. Use it," she continued. "And no, the irony of a non-speaking autistic encouraging you to use your voice is not lost on me. Because if you can see the worth in me, then you can see the worth in everyone you meet."

On Sunday, Bonker tweeted from her non-profit's account, sharing her gratitude for the reaction to the speech.

"Rollins College Graduates! Thank you for all your kind words about my Commencement Address," the tweet read. "Life is for Service!"

Bonker told PEOPLE in an email that she is "grateful for all the kind words of support" in response to her viral speech.

Elizabeth Bonker Valedictorian Speech at Rollins College Commencement Credit: Elizabeth Bonker/Communication 4 ALL/Twitter

"It means so much to me because millions of nonspeakers suffer in a 'Silent Cage,'" she said. "I wrote a song about what it feels like and hope the world will hear our call to join Communication 4 ALL."

Guitarist Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine is featured on "Silent Cage" and Bonker has since released a second track titled "I Am in Here," which has an accompanying music video that features 60 non-speakers who type to communicate, Bonker said. She said an album of the same name will be out "soon."

"Now we need to get typing for all 31 million non-speakers with autism," she said.