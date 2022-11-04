N.Y. 7th Grader Uses His Allowance to Buy a Buddy New Shoes After He Was Mocked by Bullies

Romello "Mello" Early, 12, recently became upset after watching bullies mock his friend Melvin Anderson, also 12, over his worn-out footwear

By
Published on November 4, 2022 06:11 PM
7th Grader Uses His Allowance to Buy His Buddy New Shoes After He Was Mocked by Bullies
Photo: Bryant Brownjr

A 7th grader in New York purchased his friend a pair of stylish shoes after watching him get bullied over his worn-out footwear.

Romello "Mello" Early, 12, said he had grown tired of watching fellow 7th grader Melvin Anderson, also 12, face ridicule from their peers at Buffalo Creek Academy Charter School in Buffalo, N.Y., over his shoes, according to The Washington Post and Today.

Some of Melvin's peers mocked him for being "dirty," which didn't sit well with either student. "It made me feel sad, mad and very disliked," Melvin told the Post.

"It just put a real ache in my stomach to see somebody have to go through that," Mello told NBC affiliate WGRZ.

Last month, Mello became fed up with the bullying. He later asked his mom Anita James to take him to the store so he could buy his friend a pair of shoes with his allowance, and she agreed, per the reports.

Mello used $135 he had saved from his allowance to purchase the pair of black-and-white Nike Dunks, according to the Post. The next day, he gave them to Melvin at school.

Melvin told the Post he was "grateful" for Mello's gesture. "I was totally shocked," he said. "I felt very happy and very surprised."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

At one point during the day, Melvin placed his new shoes on the desk of Bryant Brown Jr., Dean of Culture at Buffalo Creek Academy, per WGRZ's report. After learning what had transpired, Brown shared Mello's kind gesture with the world.

"My student Melo told me he was tired of other students picking on Melvin about his shoes," Brown wrote on Facebook, later adding, "This is what I live for 💯 💯 be that helping hand."

Melo told WGRZ that he understands how it feels to be picked on, having experienced bullying himself. "All the grades I went through, I was picked on because of my height," the boy said.

"And the way it made me feel, I just thought … nobody else should have to go through that feeling," he added.

Melvin said he is doing some extra chores at home to try and repay his friend for the gift, according to WGRZ. But Mello insists otherwise.

"You don't have to pay me back," he told his friend. "It's just a gift from me to you."

Related Articles
Dave Hughes
Service Dog Program Dedicated to Helping Veterans with PTSD Gives Hope: 'He Saved My Life Many Times Over'
Anne Gieske and Steven Blesi, US college students among more than 150 killed in Halloween stampede in South Korea
2 U.S. College Students Killed in South Korea Crowd Crush, Families Say They're 'Devastated' and 'Heartbroken'
the-8-best-hiking-boots-for-women-of-2022-tout
The 8 Best Hiking Boots for Women of 2022
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 19 : LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers handles the ball against the Washington Wizards on November 19, 2003 at the MCI Center in Washington DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images); PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 11: Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers handles the ball during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Second-Generation Ballers: Rising NBA Stars Whose Parents Were Also Players 
Aryn Drake-Lee; Jesse Williams
Jesse Williams' Ex-Wife Speaks Out About Long Distance Visitation Following New Custody Filing
Jesse Williams and Aryn Drake-Lee
Jesse Williams Given Visitation in Custody Filing, He and Ex-Wife Ordered to Co-Parenting Sessions
Evan Dishion, MD
'Bright and Gifted' Doctor Dies After Running Out of Water While Hiking in 'Extreme Heat'
Brittany Williams and Josh Allen attends the 9th Annual NFL Honors at Adrienne Arsht Center on February 01, 2020 in Miami, Florida
Who Is Josh Allen's Girlfriend? All About Brittany Williams
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, accompanied by their parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot in Berkshire
Celebrity Kids' Back to School Photos 2022
Lucy Fernandez
17-Year-Old High School Senior Dies in Florida Boating Crash: She 'Was a Joy to All Who Knew Her'
Matthew Stafford, Kelly Stafford attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Matthew Stafford's Wife? All About Kelly Stafford
https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-carters-recovery Carter was being bullied at school by the same student for awhile. This week, Carter was significantly injured by the bully at school.
Boy, 8, Hospitalized After Being Injured by a Pencil in What Family Calls Bullying Incident
paul rudd
Paul Rudd Sends Letter to Boy Whose Classmates Wouldn't Sign His Yearbook: 'Things Get Better'
Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns attend Spotify's House of Are & Be event with dvsn, Lucky Daye, and D-Nice at Sunset Tower Hotel on June 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns' Relationship Timeline
Jeffrey Dean Morgan Father's Day Gift Guide
Jeffrey Dean Morgan Shares His Best Father's Day Gifts—Including Shoes So Comfortable They Even Surprised Him!
Irma Garcia, Xavier Lopez, Amerie Jo Garza
Texas School Shooting: What We Know About the Victims