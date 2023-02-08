Canadian Student Turns 18 and Buys First Lottery Ticket for 'Fun' — Then Wins $48 Million Jackpot!

Talk about beginner's luck!

18-year-old student Juliette Lamour won a jackpot worth $48 million Canadian dollars on her first time playing the lottery, and she has a family member to thank for encouraging her to buy the ticket.

Juliette, of Sault Ste. Marie, told lottery officials that after her milestone birthday "my grandfather suggested I buy a lottery ticket for fun."

In fact, she was so new to the experience that she "wasn't sure what to ask for."

But after buying her LOTTO 6/49 ticket, Juliette told lottery officials that she forgot all about it, until she heard that there had been a winner — and the ticket had been purchased in her city.

The university student said she was at work at the time and that a co-worker checked on the ticket for her.

"My colleague fell to his knees in disbelief. He was yelling, in fact everyone was yelling that I won $48 million!" she recalled. "I didn't understand what was going on at first. I couldn't process this news. We kind of made a scene in the store that day!"

When she called home to tell her parents, Juliette was crying so many "happy tears" that her mom "couldn't understand what was going on."

"Thankfully my dad was able to piece together that I won the lottery jackpot!" she continued.

And while her boss wanted to give her the rest of the day off, she says her mom "wanted me to stay and finish my shift!"

In the end, the university student even became the youngest person in Canadian lottery history to win such a large jackpot, officials said in a press release.

As for what she plans on doing with her winnings, Juliette says the money will go towards her dream of becoming a doctor.

"I wanted to go to medical school before winning the lottery. Now I can pursue this dream without worrying about grants or loans," she said.

Of course, that doesn't mean all her winnings will go towards her studies.

"Once school is done, my family and I will pick a continent and start exploring," the teen remarked. "I am not a 'sit on the beach' type of person. I want to experience different countries, study their history and culture, try their food, and listen to their language."

She also says her dad, who's a financial planner, will help her invest the money.

"While I am so excited about the opportunities that lie ahead, I feel comforted knowing I am surrounded by the grounding love of my family," she said. "They will be with me on every step of this incredible journey."