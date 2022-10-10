A 23-year-old flight instructor from Virginia died on Thursday afternoon when a student crashed a small plane after causing it to stall during take-off.

Instructor Viktoria Theresie Izabelle Ljungman died at the scene, while 18-year-old student-pilot Oluwagbohunmi Ayomide Oyebode and another 18-year-old passenger, who has not been named, were seriously injured, Virginia State Police told PEOPLE.

In a statement, police said Oyebode "attempted to pull the aircraft up at too steep of an angle," causing the engine to stall in mid-air after taking off from Newport News-Williamsburg Airport. The plane, a single-engine Cessna 172, had reached an altitude of about 100 feet before it crashed, the Associated Press reported.

Oyebode and the second student both attend Hampton University, a private university in Virginia, per the Daily Press. Both men had life-threatening injuries and were taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center after the accident. Oyebode was later transferred to VCU Medical Center.

The outlet said Ljungman graduated from Hampton and was a former member of the university's tennis team. She was originally from Sweden, CBS affiliate WTKR reported, and worked for Rick Aviation, which had partnered with Hampton University's aviation program.

PEOPLE reached out to Rick Aviation and Hampton University for comment on Monday afternoon.

According to Simply Flying, a small plane can stall when its angle is increased to the point where airflow around its wings is disrupted. A pilot can correct the stall by pushing the aircraft's snout down to reduce its angle, but it is more challenging to execute when the plane is already at a low altitude.

Ljungman often shared photographs and videos on her Instagram page that showed her flights around the country. The page became a memorial to Ljungman as friends and loved ones left tributes on the page shortly after her death.

"The sweetest soul I met at Hampton," one person wrote of Ljungman. "Not exaggerating at all."

Added another: "I am so sorry for your loved ones, and I pray your next journey is one of peace and light. Keep flying."

A post on the page showed that Ljungman became a certified flight instructor in April.

"We were really each other's family," former Hampton tennis player Charlie Hudson told the Daily Press. "I remember when I first met her, that's all she ever wanted to do. She wanted to be a commercial pilot."

"I don't remember her ever not smiling," he added. "She was just contagious in her energy, just lovely to be around."