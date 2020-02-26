Teacher Praises Student for Extending Bonus Exam Points to Classmate Who Got the Lowest Score

Image zoom Getty Images

A Kentucky high school teacher is highlighting the generosity that one of his students recently displayed toward his fellow classmates in hopes that others will be inspired to do similar acts of kindness.

On Friday, Letcher County Central High School history teacher Winston Lee shared a photo on Facebook of a remarkable request that was made by one of his students on his test paper.

Written below the answer bubble section, the student, who scored a 94 on the exam, left a note for Lee asking, “If you could, can you give my bonus points to whoever scores the lowest?”

Lee was so moved by the selfless request, which would have bumped the student’s score to a 99, that he snapped a photo and shared it with his Facebook followers, revealing that “this note gave me so much hope.”

“Have to shout this out. Had honestly never seen this… One of my guys, a straight A+ guy, offers up his 5 bonus points to someone in need,” the teacher wrote beside the image.

“Anyone. Totally offering up what is rightfully his, his earning, to any peer that may have been struggling especially hard the day of the test,” he continued. “He didn’t care if he considered them a friend, didn’t care if they were cool, didn’t matter to him what situation had caused them to score lower, he just wanted to help, be kind, commit a loving act.”

“Let us all be a little more like this young man!!” Lee added.

RELATED: Ben’s Bells: Making Random Acts of Kindness Part of School Curriculums

Speaking to Good Morning America, Lee said this was the first time that he had ever received such a generous request by a student — but noted that this kind of behavior wasn’t out of character for the boy, an 11th grader.

“I was pleasantly surprised,” Lee, who teaches at a Title I school, told the outlet. “He is the type of kid that would often show compassion in the classroom.”

Though Lee did not reveal the student’s identity, he did disclose that the bonus points went to a female classmate, who would have failed the test had it not been for the extra 5 points she received.

“She was really thankful so it turned out great,” Lee told GMA. “She does not know who gave her the points.”

“Not all are great test-takers or in a comfortable situation at home that allows them to focus on studying,” Lee added. “I feel really great that it helped this student from 58 points to passing. We don’t know what her situation may have been.”

RELATED VIDEO: PEOPLE’s Kindness Issue Highlights Celebrities Sharing ‘Kind’ Stories

Since sharing the test image on Friday, Lee’s post has gone viral, with over 87,000 reactions, 62,000 shares, and 4,100 comments. Many of those comments are from users praising the student for being so kind to someone in need.

“What a terrific role model. It is all about being thoughtful, kind and selfless. I love this,” wrote one person.

“What a generous human being. God bless that humble act of kindness,” added someone else.

“What an awesome young man!! His parents are raising him right. I hope you were able to honor his wishes,” commented another user.