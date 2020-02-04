Student Loan Company Accidentally Sends Ohio Man 55,000 Copies of Same Letter About Daughter's Tuition

Image zoom Dan Cain

In today’s digital world, it can be nice to receive some good, old fashioned snail mail — but one man in Ohio might not want to see a physical letter ever again after 55,000 were accidentally sent to him from the same company.

Dan Cain of Twinsburg, Ohio says he was “shocked” to discover his local post office had so many bins of mail for him, he’d be unable to get them through the front door.

To make the mix-up even more confusing, all 79 bins were filled with hundreds of copies of the exact same letter.

The letter was from the College Avenue Student Loan Company, which Cain said had meant to send him and his wife one copy of a statement for their daughter’s school tuition. The company apologized to Cain and said the thousands of copies of the statement were a result of a glitch, Cain said, according to CNN.

“We were like, ‘Are you kidding me? Who makes this kind of mistake?'” Cain said on ABC 7.

US Postal Service spokeswoman Naddia Dhalai told CNN the sheer volume of letters Cain received “is not something we see often.”

“However, the Postal Service is committed to providing the best customer service so every piece of mail we receive will be delivered to our customers,” she added — meaning that it’s up to Cain to figure out what to do with all of the useless mail.

“I may just start a fire, a bonfire, and burn it all,” Cain told the news outlet with a laugh.

It turns out that the repeat statement wasn’t the only mistake that College Avenue Student Loan Company made.

The statement that was sent thousands of times was also incorrect, ABC 7 reported, and included the wrong interest rate for the Cain’s loan.

“I just hope it doesn’t happen again,” said Cain, who is now expecting yet another statement in the mail that includes the correct interest payment.

“I might have to return to sender,” he added.

College Avenue Student Loan Company did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.