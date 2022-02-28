"She worked so hard to be a teacher," said Kailey Mach's uncle

Minn. Explosion Kills Housesitting Student, 20, Who Hoped to 'Change the World' with Teaching

A young woman who had dreams of becoming a kindergarten teacher died over the weekend in a Minnesota home explosion.

The Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office arrived at the collapsed home around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to NBC affiliate KARE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Authorities learned that the family who lived there was not present and a 20-year-old woman — identified by friends and family members as Kailey Mach — had been looking after the home and their dogs, per the outlet.

Her body was found in the basement, reported CBS affiliate WCCO.

The cause of the explosion is currently under investigation by the La Sueur County Sheriff's Office and the State Fire Marshal's Office. Neither office immediately responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Mach was remembered by her loved ones as a "great person" who was dedicated to pursuing her passion for education.

"She worked so hard to be a teacher," her uncle, Tim Siebsen, told KARE.

After graduating from Augsburg University, Mach hoped to find work as a kindergarten teacher, Siebsen told the outlet.

"She was so loved by anyone that met her," he added. "She brought so much light and love to our lives."

RELATED VIDEO: Teen Volleyball Player Dies, 3 Families Injured in 'Tragic' Crash While Traveling to Texas Tournament

Through her commitment to education, Mach strived to make a difference.

"She always talked about how she was going to change the world by teaching the next generation," a friend told WCCO. "She didn't care if she was having a bad day, if you told her you were upset she wouldn't rest until she got you to smile."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Following her death, Augsburg University shared their "profound condolences."

"The Augsburg University community is deeply saddened by Kailey's tragic passing this weekend," spokesperson Rachel Farris tells PEOPLE in a statement. "We offer our profound condolences to her family, friends, professors, classmates, and all who were close to her."

The student was also involved in a local Czech heritage youth organization.

"It is with saddened hearts we share the sudden loss of one of our Alumni," the Czech Heritage Junior Royalty organization wrote in a statement, calling her a "beautiful young woman with a loving heart and outgoing spirit."