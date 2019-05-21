High School Student Awarded $3 Million in Scholarships, Graduates With 4.3 GPA While Homeless

A Tennesee high school student who graduated at the top of his class earned millions for his college education, all while enduring a family tragedy.

Earlier this month, 17-year-old Tupac Mosley graduated from Raleigh Egypt High School in Memphis with a whopping $3 million in scholarships, FOX 13 reported. While the monetary total is astonishing, it’s even more remarkable that Mosley was able to earn the funds while keeping a 4.3 GPA and being homeless.

“When I heard that I got $3 million, I was more than elated and excited and astonished that it was that much,” he told the outlet.

Mosley, who was the school’s valedictorian, explained that his family has struggled since the death of his father this year. After his passing, they had trouble paying bills and rent and were evicted from their home. A permanent living situation soon seemed out of reach, and Mosley began to worry about his goal of attending college.

“After my father passed, [my family] fell behind on bills and we ended up getting evicted from our home Feb. 21 of this year,” Mosley told FOX 13. “So, we went to different homes.”

During a speech at his graduation ceremony, Mosley thanked the nonprofit For the Kingdom, which helps urban youth “get away from city life but not from the city” through camps and workshops, their website says.

Mosley explained that For the Kingdom’s director gave his family a place to stay at the campgrounds, which, in turn, kept his dreams of attending college alive, according to ABC 7.

“I knew that I had to make them proud,” Mosley said of the people who helped his family during the difficult time, including his teachers and principal. “I knew that their investment was worth it that and just show them that, yes, everything that you poured into me was worth $3 million and counting.”

Now the teenager will have the opportunity to continue his dream of earning a degree in electrical engineering from Tennessee State University in Nashville.

“Never let your current situation, whatever circumstances you’re going through,” Mosley explained, “be a mountain that you can’t climb.”