Kuri Bolger is recovering after losing four family members, including her mother, in a tornado on Saturday

'Strong-as-Hell' Mom Is 'Surrounded by Love' After Losing Her Husband and 2 of 3 Kids in Iowa Tornado

Mom Kuri Bolger is "surrounded by love" and slowly recovering after losing her husband and two of their three children in a tornado that tore through central Iowa over the weekend, a family friend tells PEOPLE.

Since the tragedy, Bolger has been hospitalized with severe injuries, while her young son, Brysen, was discharged with minor injuries, according to a GoFundMe campaign set up by family friend Kayla Nutt.

In an emailed message to PEOPLE, Nutt says Bolger and the family are not yet ready to speak but are thankful for the support that has been sent their way.

"For now I can tell you that she's surrounded by love, support and is grateful for the generosity the community and world has offered," Nutt says.

Despite her injuries, loved ones are confident Bolger will recover.

"She's strong as hell and we all believe in her and [Brysen's] healing and recovery ahead," Nutt says.

Bolger's nightmare began when the storm slammed into Madison County on Saturday with wind speeds between 136 and 165 miles per hour.

Bolger's husband, 37-year-old Michael Bolger, and two of their children, Kinlee Bolger, 5, and Owen Bolger, 2, died during the storm, the Associated Press reported. Her 63-year-old mother, Melissa Bazley, also died.

As of Thursday, Bolger's donation page has raised over $525,000 from more than 9,000 donations.

Saturday's storm also claimed the lives of three other Iowans.

According to the Associated Press, other victims include Cecilia Lloyd, 72, and Jesse Theron Fisher, 40, who died in a separate tornado that hit Lucas County.

Rodney Clark, 64, died while shielding his wife Judy from the tornado while they hid in a bathtub.

"He laid on top of her and held her close and pretty much saved her life," Jase Brumfild, Clark's grandson, told KCCI. "I just knew that that was him. That was something that he would definitely do."

The couple's home was also destroyed in the tornado, and family member Jacob Burriola created a GoFundMe to help Judy recover.