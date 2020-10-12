Trayvon Martin was shot and killed at age 17 in February 2012 in Sanford, Florida

Street Near Trayvon Martin’s Miami High School Will Be Renamed for Him, 8 Years After His Death

Eight years after he was shot and killed, Trayvon Martin is set to be remembered with a street named after him.

Officials in Miami-Dade County approved a resolution to rename a section of 16th Avenue outside the slain teen's Miami, Florida, high school, officially making it Trayvon Martin Avenue, CNN reported.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The portion of 16th Avenue from Ives Dairy Road to 209th Street near Dr. Michael M. Krop Senior High School, where Martin was a student, will now be named in his honor.

Martin was killed at age 17 in February 2012 by neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman after an altercation in Sanford, Florida, the exact details of which were much disputed. Zimmerman claimed that he fired on Martin out of self-defense because he feared for his life, though Martin was unarmed.

Charged with second-degree murder, Zimmerman was acquitted on July 13, 2013, after a closely watched trial.

In the Oct. 6 memorandum to make the roadway name change, local officials said Martin was "beloved by his family, friends, and other members of his community and has been described as a peaceful, respectful, laid back, and positive person."

They added that his "future dreams and goals were extinguished before he had a chance to achieve them or, even, a real opportunity to live his life."

The government officials also pointed out how public conversations around racial injustice came to the forefront in response to Martin's death, primarily the Black Lives Matter movement.

"Although Trayvon Martin’s life was tragically cut short, his death elicited national conversations about race relations, racial profiling, gun rights, and stand your ground laws and was a catalyst that set nationwide demands for social justice reforms in motion," the memo said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

In 2018, Martin's mother Sybrina Fulton told PEOPLE ahead of the Rest in Power docuseries premiere that one of the goals of her advocacy is to “show the love that two parents had for Trayvon, and this will tell people who he was.”

“We want to make sure that other families don’t go through what we went through,” she said at the time, adding, “We miss him every day.”

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations: