All About June's Strawberry Moon and What It Means for Your Zodiac Sign

The next full moon is a sweet one!

Nicknamed the Strawberry Moon, June's lunar display will mark the last full moon of the spring season and the first moon of the summer. It will rise at 8:41 p.m. PT on June 3 this year.

Like most full moons, many of the monikers we use to describe them have historically come from "Native American, Colonial American or other traditional North American sources passed down through generations," according to The Old Farmer's Almanac.

Just as May's Flower Moon was named after all the other flowers that spring in North America during that time of year, June's Strawberry Moon was nicknamed after "the ripening of June-bearing strawberries," according to The Old Farmer's Almanac. Other names for the upcoming moon include Berries Ripen Moon, Birth Moon and Blooming Moon, to list a few.

While June's full moon symbolically represents the prime time to harvest strawberries, astrologer Kyle Thomas says the lunar display energetically means it will "radiate through the cosmos" because the Strawberry Moon is a full moon in Sagittarius.

Signifying the ninth zodiac on the wheel, Thomas — known for his cosmic guidance for celebrities, business executives and prominent influencers — tells PEOPLE this fire sign's energy "encourages us to learn more about the world, whether that is through travel, academics or spirituality."

This time of year, Thomas notes that "cosmic energy" is upon us due to planetary alignments with June's full moon. For example, "the full moon dances beautifully with Mars," he says, "which will invigorate us with courage and energy to conquest whatever we desire."

In contrast, Thomas says that the full moon "will clash" with Saturn. "We may experience hurdles pop up before us, which may bring a sense of loneliness, guilt or sadness, especially around past actions," he continues.

He adds that while Jupiter, "the planetary ruler of this lunation," will clash with Venus and Mars, it will also smile upon Saturn. Therefore, "any plans initiated now that focus on long-term growth with a hint of cautious expansion could lead us to success," Thomas adds.

To find out what June's full moon could mean for you based on your zodiac sign, per Thomas' suggestions, read on!

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Get ready to dance into new horizons, Aries, because the powerful full moon will fill you with the courage to make moves. According to Thomas, "You will be ready to charge into new territory, leaving the past behind."

As a result, "This could bring a shift or culmination to a long-distance traveling plan, overseas relationship or international business endeavor," he says. Some Aries may "immigrate, relocate or get their visa approved."

Others, however, could "decide to focus this energy more spiritually or academically, connecting with groups to learn more about the world." And if you're involved in the media, Thomas suggests "you may now see a culmination to an important press, publicity, publishing or advertising project."

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Thomas says Taurus could expect some TLC in their future because the full moon will awaken "your sensual and intimate side;" therefore, "encouraging you to nuzzle in." But if your relationship isn't in alignment, he suggests "you may end up needing to hash out the details."

Also, this lunation could place your attention on large financial matters, which Thomas says "could trigger a settlement, investment, bonus or assets shift for you to face."

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Gemini, Thomas says a shift in your partnerships is likely to happen because this full moon will either bring you and your partner "closer together" or cause you to "turn your backs" on each other and walk away.

"On one hand, this could bring a proposal or marriage — or even a decision to make long-term promises or even move in," suggests Thomas. "However, if you've been at each other's throats, you're likely to part and dance onward to your next significant other."

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Cancer, this season is about to be busy! "This will bring a surge of intensity to your daily routine, especially in regard to your health and employment," suggests Thomas. Regarding your work-life balance, he says the "full moon is here to speak the truth."

"You may decide to make a shift to your fitness or diet because of this or handle a health-related situation," Thomas continues. "When it comes to productivity, you're likely polishing off the final touches on a project or seeing the end of a job. A new one could also be ready to begin!"

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Leo, magic is in the air! "This lunation highlights your sector of passion, romance, fertility and creativity," Thomas says, "guaranteeing that you're up for some fun." While some Leos might meet their soulmates — or rather, part from one — others "could realize it's time to reignite their spark with their one-and-only," he adds.

"If hoping for a child, a pregnancy could pop up, or if you are already a parent, a milestone moment with one of your kids is here," suggests Thomas. "No matter what, be sure to enjoy some recreation, hobbies or entertainment near this time."

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Get ready to feel the emotions and nostalgia, Virgo! The Strawberry Moon could "bring a shift to your domestic, home or family life," says Thomas. This shift can be one that you "delight in" or another that "could mean you have to step in to help one of your kindred."

Whichever shift it may be, Thomas says "you will be nostalgic, reflecting on everything that has brought you here."

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Get ready to feel fired up, Libra! "You'll be bursting at the seams with ideas, visions and plans you want to speak to the world," says Thomas. "Some Libras could be signing an important contract now, while others will be debuting an exhilarating new writing, speaking, social media or advertising endeavor."

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This full moon will have money on your mind, Scorpio, because Thomas suggests "you're likely to [see] income arrive, with expenses flowing out." He explains, "This will encourage you to balance your resources and contemplate how you can make them grow even more in the year to come. Some Scorpios will see the beginning or ending of a stream of income, as well."

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21)

Prepare to step into the spotlight, Sagittarius, as you revel in the achievement of a dearly personal hope or dream. "Something you've been working toward for at least six months is now reaching fullness and will likely make you quite proud of how hard you've worked," says Thomas. "If for some reason something jarring pops up, especially in regards to a relationship, the universe is bringing it to your attention so you can improve your path forward."

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Take some time to relax Capricorn, because you've got this! "The full moon will be telling you to lie low, recharge and reset your emotional and mental batteries," reveals Thomas. "Your anxiety could be spiking now, and if that's the case, it's time to release your baggage, come clean and talk it out with someone," he adds. "Listen to your inner need to succumb to the flow of the universe."

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

It's party time, Aquarius! "With the full moon firing up your social sector, you're likely to be having a ton of fun with friends, acquaintances and peeps in your network," hints Thomas. "Be sure to circulate and attend events." Why? Because Thomas says "you could meet promising personal, romantic or professional contacts now!"

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Get ready to see your name in lights, Pisces! "As the full moon screams your name, it is saying you're ready to step to the next great heights in your career," suggests Thomas. "A promotion, new job offer or favorable publicity opportunity could arrive. Awards, achievements and success will appear if you've been on the road and working for it."