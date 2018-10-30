The Kindness of Strangers: Man Cradles Mom's Sleeping Baby So She Can Fill Out Medical Forms

One man’s willingness to help out a total stranger has tugged on the heartstrings of internet users everywhere.

A recent photo of a white man holding a black woman’s baby while she filled out forms in a doctor’s office quickly went viral last week. The interaction was captured by another patient in the waiting room, Natasha Crittenden Wilson of Florence, Alabama, who shared the image on Facebook.

“I was in the waiting room at the doc office today and this lady walked in with her sleeping baby!” Wilson wrote in the caption. “They handed her paperwork to do & as she was sitting there trying to figure out how to hold her sleeping baby while filling out the paperwork, this man, from across the room, asks her if she would like for him to hold her baby while she did her paperwork!! She smiled and said that would be wonderful!! This man went over there and rocked and loved on that baby like he was his!!”

Wilson continued, “My heart Melted!!! Racism is still VERY real in our society today BUT THIS MAN GAVE ME HOPE & a sweet memory I’ll never forget!! If you know this man tell him what an amazing person he is!!”

Wilson, a mother of seven herself, told Good Morning America that the man, “sat and hummed to him and rocked him until he was called back to his room. This was something I had never witnessed in my life … People just don’t normally offer help anymore to someone they don’t know.”

The woman in the photo has since been identified as Jade West, and the man as Joe Hale. West’s son’s name is Jayce Billings.

“I felt relieved and appreciated at the fact that he wanted to help. He seemed really genuine,” West recalled to the morning show. “He talked about how he never stops being a ‘paw paw’ and how he loved kids and just about my baby in general. He was literally just loving on him and talking to him as if he was his own grandchild and had known him his whole life. He was just the sweetest.”

Said Wilson to GMA, “For a stranger, a white man at that, asking a young black mother if he could hold her baby to help her out, then the way he loved on that baby like it was his own, it almost puts me to tears every time I think about the love you could see radiate from him for that baby.”