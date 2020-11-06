The storm touched down in Nicaragua as a Category 4 hurricane, and is expected to be upgraded back to a tropical storm soon

Eta Kills at Least 57 People in Central America as Tropical Depression Creeps Toward U.S.

At least 57 people across Central America have died as a result of mudslides, landslides and flooding brought on by Tropical Depression Eta, according to reports.

The storm made landfall in Nicaragua on Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane with 140-mph winds, and ultimately killed two people in the country, ABC News and the Associated Press reported.

In Honduras, 13 people reportedly died in the storm’s wake, including a 2-year-old girl in Santa Barbara department who died after she was swept away by floodwaters.

Meanwhile, dozens of people in Guatemala died in a series of mudslides, including 25 in the town of San Cristobal Verapaz, President Alejandro Giammattei told the AP.

The outlet reported that smaller slides killed five others in the country on Thursday, and two more killed at least 12 people in Huehuetenango.

David de León, a spokesman for the national disaster agency, said there were reports of 50 additional people missing in the Verapaz slide, and eight more people were reported missing in Panama, the AP reported.

Though the storm has been downgraded since it made landfall after it was weakened crossing over high mountains, the National Hurricane Center warned that it would still bring “catastrophic, life-threatening flash flooding and river flooding across portions of Central America, along with landslides in areas of higher terrain” through Monday morning.

Flash and river flooding warnings were issued for Jamaica, southeast Mexico, the Cayman Islands and western Cuba on Friday morning.

Eta is expected to keep moving over the Caribbean Sea on Friday, and will likely be upgraded back to a tropical storm soon.