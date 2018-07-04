Store Manager Fired After Telling Employee with a Child on Life Support to Turn Up to Work or Quit

A devastated Michigan mother, whose son is on life support, has revealed how her boss said that was “no reason” for her to ask for the day off.

Crystal Reynolds Fisher shared screenshots of text messages between herself and her boss, named Dawn, on Saturday after she said she would not be able to work at the PS Food Mart until her son was off of life support.

Instead of responding with empathy, Dawn replied, “That isn’t how we do things, so I’ll accept that you’re quitting.”

“Ok so how do we do things when my child is on life support?” Reynolds Fisher wrote back. “I never said I was quitting so I take it that ur [sic] firing me?”

Reynolds Fisher told her supervisor she was giving her 48 hours notice, but her boss remained unmoved.

“I will not get into with you on here but I’ve been more than accommodating during this allowing schedule changes and such,” Dawn wrote. “There is no reason you can’t work and I will not tolerate drama.”

“End of conversation,” she added. “If you aren’t there to work your shift tomorrow then I take that as you’ve quit.”

Reynolds Fisher texted back, “Ok this is not a [sic] eye doctors app or a dentist app this is my child’s life that we r [sic] talking about, he is on life support!!!”

She added, “Ok I will be in contact with corporate!! I never quit my job!!!”

The owner of PS Food Mart, Folk Oil Co. posted a message on Facebook on Monday.

“We’d like to follow up on the issue brought to our attention recently regarding how an employee time off request was handled by one of our managers,” the post read. “We investigated and have found that the situation was handled improperly and without the compassion that we value as a company. For that, we are very sorry.”

It continued, “As a result of this finding, we took quick action and that manager is no longer employed by PS Food Mart. We have also reaffirmed to our employee that she will be able to take all the time off that she needs during this difficult period. We’d like to thank the public for their concern. Folk Oil Company.”