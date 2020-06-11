Banksy's image was painted on one of the emergency doors of the Bataclan, a music venue where 90 people were killed in a 2015 terror attack

Stolen Banksy Art Painted as Tribute to 2015 Paris Terror Victims Found in an Attic in Italy

A Banksy piece that paid tribute to the victims of the 2015 terror attacks in Paris has been recovered in an attic in Italy, more than a year after it was stolen from the Bataclan music venue.

The elusive street artist’s stencil of a young girl in mourning was painted on one of the black emergency doors of the Bataclan, where 90 people were killed by terrorists in November 2015 during a concert.

But in January 2019, it was snatched after a group of “people using angle grinders” cut it from its rightful spot, the BBC reported.

Prosecutors in L’Aquila, a city in central Italy, said Thursday that the piece was recovered this week during a search of a home in the countryside of Tortoreto, according to the Associated Press.

It was reportedly “hidden well” in the home’s attic.

Image zoom CLAUDIO LATTANZIO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

“It belongs to the Bataclan, it belongs to all of France in a sense,” said French embassy liaison officer Maj. Christophe Cengig, who added that the venue’s owners “were thrilled, very happy.”

The owners previously expressed their sorrow when the artwork was taken, writing on Twitter at the time: “Today we are deeply indignant. Banksy’s work, a symbol of memory and belonging for everyone – locals, Parisians, citizens of the world – was stolen from us.”

L’Aquila Prosecutor Michele Renzo said authorities think the motivation behind the stealing of the piece was financial and not ideological, the AP reported. Authorities also said that Chinese nationals are living in the country home, but seemed unaware that the attic was hiding the piece.

The art appeared on the Bataclan’s door in June 2018, and was one of several attributed to Banksy to pop up in Paris around that time, according to the BBC.