Steve Jobs' Daughter Eve Shares Meme Seemingly Poking Fun at Newly Unveiled iPhone 14

Eve Jobs may be hinting at her thoughts on Apple's latest iPhone launch.

After the company's unveiling of the new iPhone 14 models on Wednesday, the 24-year-old daughter of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs appeared to poke fun at the release with a meme she shared on her Instagram Story.

The humorous post, originally posted by Wall Street Memes, features a photo of a man holding up a brand-new button down shirt that seemingly is the exact same as the one he is already wearing.

"Me upgrading from iPhone 13 to iPhone 14 after Apple's announcement today," read the caption.

Jobs shared the meme Wednesday shortly after Apple CEO Tim Cook unveiled the iPhone 14 during an event at Apple headquarters in Cupertino, Calif., according to the Wall Street Journal.

The phone comes in four different size options — original, Plus, Pro and Pro Max — and includes features such as a new camera system and longer battery life, per CNN. It also ditches physical SIM cards for digital versions.

Otherwise, much of the phone's main functions remain largely the same, according to the outlets. U.S. prices for the phones have not budged either, remaining at $799 for the iPhone 14, $999 for the iPhone 14 Pro, and $1,099 for the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Eve, the youngest child of the late tech billionaire and investor Laurene Powell Jobs, is a Stanford University graduate who has forged a path as a model.

In March, Eve posted a selfie to her Instagram page sharing that she had signed with dna Model Management.

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Eve made her modeling debut back in December 2020, posing alongside Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney and RuPaul's Drag Race's Naomi Smalls as part of Glossier's holiday ad campaign.

She is also one of the most accomplished young equestrians under age 25 in the world. According to Horse Sport, Eve was ranked number five on the list of top 1,000 riders under 25 around the world in 2019.