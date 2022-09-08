Steve Jobs' Daughter Eve Shares Meme Seemingly Poking Fun at Newly Unveiled iPhone 14

Apple unveiled the new iPhone 14 models during an event on Wednesday

By
Published on September 8, 2022 03:18 PM
Eve Jobs attends the Louis Vuitton's 2023 Cruise Show
Photo: Phillip Faraone/WireImage

Eve Jobs may be hinting at her thoughts on Apple's latest iPhone launch.

After the company's unveiling of the new iPhone 14 models on Wednesday, the 24-year-old daughter of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs appeared to poke fun at the release with a meme she shared on her Instagram Story.

The humorous post, originally posted by Wall Street Memes, features a photo of a man holding up a brand-new button down shirt that seemingly is the exact same as the one he is already wearing.

"Me upgrading from iPhone 13 to iPhone 14 after Apple's announcement today," read the caption.

Jobs shared the meme Wednesday shortly after Apple CEO Tim Cook unveiled the iPhone 14 during an event at Apple headquarters in Cupertino, Calif., according to the Wall Street Journal.

The phone comes in four different size options — original, Plus, Pro and Pro Max — and includes features such as a new camera system and longer battery life, per CNN. It also ditches physical SIM cards for digital versions.

Otherwise, much of the phone's main functions remain largely the same, according to the outlets. U.S. prices for the phones have not budged either, remaining at $799 for the iPhone 14, $999 for the iPhone 14 Pro, and $1,099 for the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Eve, the youngest child of the late tech billionaire and investor Laurene Powell Jobs, is a Stanford University graduate who has forged a path as a model.

In March, Eve posted a selfie to her Instagram page sharing that she had signed with dna Model Management.

Eve Jobs attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Eve made her modeling debut back in December 2020, posing alongside Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney and RuPaul's Drag Race's Naomi Smalls as part of Glossier's holiday ad campaign.

She is also one of the most accomplished young equestrians under age 25 in the world. According to Horse Sport, Eve was ranked number five on the list of top 1,000 riders under 25 around the world in 2019.

Related Articles
Eve Jobs
Steve Jobs' Daughter Eve, 23, Signs with Modeling Agency DNA
eve jobs
Steve Jobs' Daughter Eve, 23, Makes Her Runway Model Debut at Paris Fashion Week
Eve Jobs
Meet the Kids of Billionaire Tech Titans: Eve Jobs, Jennifer Gates and More
eve jobs
Steve Jobs' Daughter Eve Jobs Models Alongside Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney for Glossier Campaign
Amazon Prime Day Deals Tout
Amazon Prime Day 2022 Has Millions of Deals This Year — Here Are the Best 240
Ice T/Instagram
Celebrity Kids' Back to School Photos 2022
Heartstopper
What to Watch: The Best New TV Shows of 2022 So Far
Miles Teller
Miles Teller Brings a Finnish Canned Cocktail to the U.S. — Plus More Stars in the Alcohol Business
Prince Charles And Lady Diana Spencer (later To Become Princess Diana) At Buckingham Palace On The Day Of Announcing Their Engagement
Prince Charles and Princess Diana's Relationship Timeline
Kendall Jenner Instagram
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's Relationship Timeline
iPhones
Apple Announces New iPhones Costing $699 — Here Are the Most Impressive Features
Eve Jobs, Harry Hudson
Steve Jobs' Daughter Eve Goes Instagram Official with Singer (and Kylie Jenner's BFF) Harry Hudson
Brian Cox on Succession, Jason on Ted Lasso and White Lotus
Emmy Awards 2022: Stars React to Their 'Delicious' Nominations
*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* *WEB EMBARGO UNTIL 2 pm ET on July 19, 2022** Elon Musk takes a summer break in Mykonos after sensationally backing out of the Twitter acquisition deal
Elon Musk Pokes Fun at Memes of His Yacht Photos: 'Maybe I Should Take Off My Shirt More Often'
Prince William
Kate Middleton and Prince William Attend the Royal Ascot in England, Plus Kerry Washington, Kate Mara and More
bf amazon deals 2021
Amazon Has Over 10,000 Black Friday Deals This Year — Here Are the Best 120