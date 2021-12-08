Father-Daughter Duo! Steve Harvey and Lori Harvey Team Up for Miss Universe: 'So Blessed'

JoJo will be performing at the big competition, which airs live from Israel on Sunday

Steve Harvey is back to host the Miss Universe 2021 competition — but this time, he'll be sharing the moment with his daughter Lori Harvey.

The Family Feud star, 64, will be joined this year by his 24-year-old daughter, who will be a part of Miss Universe selection committee, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

The selection committee will also include supermodel Adriana Lima, Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere, actresses Urvashi Rautela, Marian Rivera, Adamari López, as well as The Bold and the Beautiful's Rena Sofer.

"This is my sixth time hosting the Miss Universe competition and it is always a highlight of my year. Each show I'm in awe of the smart, fiery, and talented women who take the stage," Steve tells PEOPLE. "I continue to champion this show and participate, not only as a host but as a producer, to show the world what you can do, if you put your mind to it."

"I'm so blessed I get to share this experience with my own daughter this year, who embodies that ideal every day," he adds.

"I am so excited to be on the selection committee for the 70th Annual Miss Universe competition. It's extra special to me because this is the first event that my dad and I have worked on together, so it's going to be a really great time," says Lori.



"Also, I am not only thrilled to join such a dynamic and diverse group of intelligent women, but also excited to have the opportunity to genuinely support all the contestants and watch them shine!" she adds.

On Wednesday, the Miss Universe Organization also announced that JoJo will be performing at the competition. Israeli singer Noa Kirel has also been tapped for a performance.

JoJo attends the 2021 American Music Awards JoJo | Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Additionally, Carson Kressley and former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst will serve as backstage hosts for the annual competition.

The Miss Universe 2020 winner was crowned earlier this year in May, a year after the annual competition went on a hiatus due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The pageant, which was hosted by Mario Lopez and Olivia Culpo, was won by Miss Mexico Andrea Meza.