Steve Cash, a popular YouTube personality best known for his “Talking Kitty Cat” video series, died in an apparent suicide Thursday morning, PEOPLE confirms. He was 40.

Cash was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at his home in Idaho by police around 7:30 a.m., according to the Nampa Police Department. There was no indication of foul play, police said.

Cash’s wife Celia also confirmed his death in an emotional Facebook post.

“This is so hard. I’m not even sure what to say or for that matter, what to do,” she wrote. “I just lost my best friend, my sidekick, my lover, my mentor, my absolute everything, this morning. I’m so sad to say, my husband, Steve Cash took his own life this morning… It hurts me to share this.”

“Please understand, give the family time to grieve, but know that Steve is no longer in pain,” she added.

Cash, who was also a musician, launched his YouTube channel in 2007, and had amassed more than 770 million views over the years.

He was best known for his “Talking Kitty Cat” series, in which he’d engage in funny “conversations” and situations with his cat, Sylvester.

The series featured 69 different videos, the first of which was shared in 2008, and the last of which was uploaded by Cash in December.

Cash had previously addressed his mental health struggles in September, after he responded to a fan who noticed he’d been more active on social media, E! News reported.

“Nah, just bipolar. I’m on a manic up right now,” Cash reportedly said. “When I go back into depression I’ll vacate everything.”

News of his death shocked his fans, who shared tributes in the comments section of his final YouTube video.

“Devastated to hear the news. This channel is my son’s favorite and we are all heartbroken,” one user wrote.

Added another, “Steve, Sylvester & all the family – we are crushed beyond imagination. We will always have these fun memories to look back upon. Thank you for giving us so many years of laughter and delight with these wonderful entertaining videos. We will continue to watch them again & again and remember you always.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.