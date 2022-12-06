New Novelist Gets Support from Stephen King, Margaret Atwood and More After Sad Tweet About Book-Signing

Chelsea Banning was "kind of upset" and "a little embarrassed" after only two people showed up at an event for her debut fantasy novel. Then she tweeted about it and Book Twitter replied

By
Published on December 6, 2022 02:02 PM
chelsea banning
Chelsea Banning. Photo: chelsea banning/instagram

Chelsea Banning was disappointed when only two people showed up at a signing event for her debut fantasy novel — but not for long.

The book, Of Crowns and Legends, leapt to No. 1 in its genre on Amazon after Banning's tweet about the low turnout at Pretty Good Books in Ashtabula, Ohio, on Saturday, went viral.

"Only 2 people came to my author signing yesterday, so I was pretty bummed about it," Banning tweeted Sunday morning. "Especially as 37 people responded 'going' to the event. Kind of upset, honestly, and a little embarrassed."

She considered deleting the post later, she told NPR, but changed her mind when she saw an amazing response on Twitter, which included comforting words from some of the most successful authors in the world, as well as her favorite writers like Neil Gaiman, Robin Hobb and Jodie Picoult.

"I stayed up until 1 a.m. in complete shock," she told NPR, "just watching it happen."

"At my first SALEM'S LOT signing, I had one customer," Stephen King replied. "A fat kid who said, 'Hey bud, do you know where there's some Nazi books?' "

"Join the club," Margaret Atwood responded. "I did a signing to which nobody came, except a guy who wanted to buy some Scotch tape and thought I was the help. :)"

Henry Winkler also got into the action, writing, "That is the beginning ... then word gets out and they come!"

Flava Flav also offered to make sure her next event is a success. "YO,,, Here to hype up ya next signing!!!" he tweeted.

chelsea banning
Of Crowns and Legends. Bookshop.org

Of Crowns and Legends is the first book in a trilogy about the children of the legendary King Arthur. According to NPR, she worked on it for 15 years before it was published in August. With all the support she has received, it's now in the top spot on Amazon's best-sellers list for Arthurian Fantasy.

"I shared my vulnerability, which doesn't happen a lot on social media," Banning told Insider of the overwhelming response. "Especially with how rampant imposter syndrome is with writers, sharing the downs with the ups shows that we all go through them and we share similar struggles."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Banning, who now works as a librarian in Ohio, started writing flash-fiction in the 10th grade, according to her website. adding that those stories "bloomed into novels."

The experience of going viral for her tweet and the attention it brought to her novel has taught Banning a lesson. "It's okay to have feelings," she told NPR, "we're not alone in this, but don't let them hold you back."

Which means, of course, she hopes to hold another book signing.

Related Articles
Elisabeth Moss 'The Handmaid's Tale' TV Series premiere
Elisabeth Moss Says It's 'Horrifying' 'Handmaid's Tale' Has Become More Relevant: 'More Than Troubling'
Elon Musk attends Heidi Klum's 21st Annual Halloween Party at Sake No Hana at Moxy Lower East Side on October 31, 2022 in New York City.
Elon Musk Goes to Heidi Klum's Halloween Party as Stars Vow to Leave Twitter Over Controversy
Elon Musk, Lord of the Rings of Power
Elon Musk Escalates Jeff Bezos Feud by Slamming 'Lord of the Rings' Series: 'Tolkien Is Turning in His Grave'
Lexi Underwood, Xolo Maridueña, Angourie Rice
Introducing PEOPLE's Ones to Watch 2022: Get to Know Hollywood's Rising Stars
Julia Roberts arrives at the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic) Mandatory Credit: Photo by J Harris/AP/Shutterstock (6639317a) The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is accompanied by his wife, Coretta Scott King, as he appears at a press conference on the occasion of the release of his book "Why We Can't Wait," in New York, on MLK BOOK RELEASE NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA
Julia Roberts Says Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King Paid Hospital Bill for Her Birth
Lauren Conrad attends the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at the Pacific Design Center on November 13, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images); Kristin Cavallari arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images); Stephen Colletti attends the 60th Anniversary Party For The Monte-Carlo TV Festival at Sunset Tower Hotel on February 05, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)
'Laguna Beach' Producers Didn't Want Lauren Conrad 'to Have Anything' Outside Stephen Colletti Love Triangle
The Sandman. Tom Sturridge as Dream in episode 101 of The Sandman.
Everything to Know About Netflix's 'The Sandman'
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Luna, and Miles
All About John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Kids
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Relationship Timeline
STARS AT NOON (L-R) Joe Alwyn, Margaret Qualley
Joe Alwyn and Margaret Qualley Have Steamy Chemistry in 'Stars at Noon' Trailer : Watch
the-crown
Season 1 of 'The Crown' Hits Netflix's Top 10 List After Queen Elizabeth II's Death
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1703 -- Pictured: (l-r) Chelsea Clinton and Hillary Clinton during an interview on Tuesday, September 6, 2022
Hillary Clinton Says She Once Accidentally Left Daughter Chelsea at the Kremlin: 'Pretty Traumatic'
Matt Smith
'The Crown' 's Matt Smith Shares Royals — Including the Time Prince Harry Called Him 'Grandad'
Image
Fan Banned from BYU Games After Allegedly Hurling a Racial Slur at a Player During Volleyball Match
Billy Porter HONORÉE FANONNE JEFFERS
These Contemporary Black Authors Are Loved by Kerry Washington, Barack Obama and More
Princess Margaret (1930 - 2002) and Antony Armstrong-Jones in the grounds of Royal Lodge after they announced their engagement
Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones' Relationship Timeline