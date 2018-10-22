Stephen Hawking's Wheelchair and PhD Thesis Among His Belongings for Sale in Upcoming Auction

Here’s your chance to own a piece of history!

Christie’s announced on Monday that starting October 31, they’ll be holding an online auction, titled, “On the Shoulders of Giants,” featuring 22 items from the late world-renowned physicist Stephen Hawking.

One of the most valuable items on sale is one of five original copies of Hawking’s PhD thesis, which the auction house predicts will sell for between $130,000 and $195,000.

At the time Hawking wrote the thesis in October 1965, he had already been diagnosed with motor neuron disease, and the document bares a handwritten statement from him, proclaiming that “This dissertation is my original work. S.W. Hawking.”

Hawking’s wheelchair will also be auctioned off, with the proceeds going toward the Stephen Hawking Foundation and the Motor Neuron Disease Association. Christie’s estimates that the item will sell from between $12,600 and $18,900.

Other items include copies of various scientific papers, a selection of medals, a bomber jacket he wore in a documentary, as well as a copy of his 1988 book, A Brief History of Time, that’s signed with Hawking’s thumbprint.

CHRISTIE'S IMAGES LTD. 2018

CHRISTIE'S IMAGES LTD. 2018

CHRISTIE'S IMAGES LTD. 2018

CHRISTIE'S IMAGES LTD. 2018

RELATED: Professor Stephen Hawking Dies at 76: His Life in Photos

Additionally, a few more whimsical items will be up for sale, including a copy of the script for a Simpsons episode he was featured in.

RELATED VIDEO: Professor Stephen Hawking, Renowned Physicist, Dies Aged 76

“It has been a huge privilege for Christie’s to work on this selection of objects from the estate of one of the most brilliant minds of the last half-century,” Thomas Venning, head of Christies’ books and manuscripts department, said in a press release announcing the auction.

Stephen’s daughter Lucy added that her family is “very pleased” with the auction, which chronicles “his life and work.”

Hawking died in March at the age of 76.

He was diagnosed with motor neuron disease at 21 in 1963, and was given two years to live. Despite his diagnosis, he continued his studies at Cambridge University and went on to change the subject of cosmology.

The online auction will start on Oct. 31 and run through Nov. 8.