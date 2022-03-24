Stephen E. Wilhite, Creator of the GIF, Dead at 74

Stephen Wilhite worked at an online service provider CompuServe in the 1980s and created the Graphics Interchange Format (GIF) in 1987

Stephen E. Wilhite, who created the GIF (short for Graphics Interchange Format), has died. He was 74.

According to his obituary, Wilhite — a Webby Lifetime Achievement Award recipient who retired as Chief Architect from America Online — died on March 14. His wife told NPR that he died from COVID-19 complications at a hospital near their home in Milford, Ohio.

Wilhite was a computer scientist at an internet company named CompuServe in the 1980s. During his time there, he created the Graphics Interchange Format (GIF), which has since been widely used as a form of communication to relay jokes, messages or instant responses.

Steve Wilhite Credit: Chris Cone/Jif/AP

However, the company first introduced the format to distribute "high-quality, high-resolution graphics" in color back when the internet did not operate at the same speed it does today.

While speaking to The Verge, his wife Kathaleen said her late husband invented the GIF "all by himself."

"He actually did that at home and brought it into work after he perfected it," she shared. "He would figure out everything privately in his head and then go to town programming it on the computer."

In addition to his passion for technology, his obituary page noted Wilhite was also an avid camper and loved traveling. After suffering from a stroke, he eventually retired from his job at America Online in the early 2000s, according to The New York Times.

Wilhite earned a Lifetime Achievement Webby in 2013 for his contribution to online culture. Despite his accomplishments, he remained "a very humble, kind, and good man," his obituary read.

In 2013, Wilhite told the Times the first image he created was a picture of an airplane, but the classic "dancing baby" from 1996 was his favorite.

During the interview, he also cleared up the dispute over the pronunciation of GIF.

"The Oxford English Dictionary accepts both pronunciations," he said at the time. "They are wrong. It is a soft 'G,' pronounced 'jif.' End of story."