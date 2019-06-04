Mother, 35, Slips and Is Swept Over Waterfall to Her Death: 'Her Children Were Her World'

Image zoom GoFundMe

A mother from California died when she slipped and fell into a waterfall at a popular tourist spot.

According to North Tahoe Fire, 35-year-old Stephanie Espinosa tragically lost her life when she slipped into a waterfall near North Tahoe on Friday and fell about 150 feet after trying to reach for a tree branch.

“[She was] a successful entrepreneur, was a lover of nature and living in the moment,” the department wrote of Espinosa in a statement posted to their Facebook account. “She was reaching for a tree branch when she was taken over the falls. This is a terrible loss to all who loved her.”

The department then cautioned other visitors not to underestimate the power of the water in this popular area.

“Every year, there are deaths on our waterways and in our back country,” they said. “Our message is to help visitors understand the dangers inherent to our beautiful region, and especially after this record winter, our creeks, rivers, waterfalls and lake carry many dangers that visitors need to be aware of. Our only hope is that this tragic accident will help others to take heed and use extreme caution when they are recreating in the area.”

While some reports initially stated Espinosa was trying to take a selfie before she fell into the rushing waters, her brother, Nick Martinez, told CBS Sacramento she didn’t have her phone at the time.

“Stephanie didn’t even have her phone on her when she fell,” Martinez said. “She was trying to enjoy the moment, which is something she was a big advocate of.”

The family has since started a GoFundMe page to raise money for Espinosa’s three children and her funeral costs.

“She was a mother figure to all her siblings and was raising one of her youngest sisters as she had done with several other siblings,” a description on the donation page reads. “Her children were her world and we want to try and give them everything that she would have. This is an extremely difficult and devastating time for all of her family, friends, and loved ones.”

“Those of you who knew Stephanie know how much love she gave to everyone in her life, how she was always there to help and support in anyway that she could,” the page’s description said of Espinosa.

“She was a beautiful human being inside and out,” it continued. “She was the core of her family, the eldest sister, the strong, centered one that would always bring people together, she valued that more than anything. Stephanie had an energy about her, always positive, optimistic, appreciative and caring, a free spirit. She would light up any room she walked into. She gave everything for those that she loved, she loved nature, being in the outdoors and spending time with her kids.”