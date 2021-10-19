The statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee was removed from a public park in Dallas after a city council vote in 2017

Statue of Robert E. Lee, Removed from Dallas in 2017, Now on Display at a Private Texas Resort

A statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee on his horse, which was removed from a Dallas park by city officials in September 2017, has resurfaced at a private Texas golf resort.

The bronze statue of Lee on horseback alongside another soldier was removed in the aftermath of the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia — which was instigated by the proposed removal of another Lee monument, and which resulted in the deaths of three people earlier that year.

After its removal, the Dallas statue was sold at an online auction in 2019 for just under $1.5 million, to law firm Holmes Firm PC, as reported by the New York Post.

At the time of the auction, the Associated Press reported that the money for the sculpture would go back into the city's contingency fund.

Now, the massive statue is on display at the 27,000-acre Lajitas Golf Resort in Terlingua, Texas, in the southwestern corner of the state near the Mexican border.

Scott Beasley, who manages the resort, considers the sculpture to be "a fabulous piece of art."

"I would say that of the 60-plus-thousand guests we host each year, we've had one or two negative comments," he told the Houston Chronicle.

A request for additional comment from Beasley by PEOPLE was not immediately returned.

However Dallas-area Black Lives Matter activist Brandon Mack told the AP he disagrees with the stance that displaying the statue of the historical figure is simply "an appreciation for art."

"We don't glorify the swastika," Mack said. "We don't have monuments [of] Adolf Hitler."

The 1935 statue by American sculptor Alexander Phimister Proctor was given to the Lajitas resort as a donation in 2019, the Associated Press reports.