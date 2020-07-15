"I wanted to give George Floyd power, I wanted to give power to Black people like me who have suffered injustices and inequality. A surge of power out to them all," said Jen Reid, whose likeness now towers over the people of Bristol

Statue of Black Lives Matter Protester Goes Up Where Slave Trader Statue Once Stood in Bristol

Where there was once a statue of a 17th-century slave trader in Bristol, England, a Black Lives Matter protester now stands in his place, with her fist held high in a Black Power salute.

A statue of protester Jen Reid was unveiled in the city on Wednesday, filling in the spot left vacant after demonstrators toppled a statue of Edward Colston and dumped it into the River Avon on June 7.

The statue, created by British sculptor Marc Quinn, is based off of a photograph of Reid in the same position that was captured as she headed home from the protests the day the Colston statue came down.

“I felt an overwhelming impulse to climb onto the plinth, just completely driven to do it by the events which had taken place right before,” she said in a statement. “When I was stood there on the plinth, and raised my arm in a Black Power salute, it was totally spontaneous, I didn’t even think about it. It was like an electrical charge of power was running through me.”

She continued: “My immediate thoughts were for the enslaved people who died at the hands of Colston and to give them power. I wanted to give George Floyd power, I wanted to give power to Black people like me who have suffered injustices and inequality. A surge of power out to them all.”

The picture was shared to social media, where it soon caught the eye of Quinn, who immediately felt compelled to capture the moment in a lasting way.

“It is such a powerful image, of a moment I felt had to be materialized, forever,” Quinn said in a statement.

The figure – which is made of black resin and titled “A Surge of Power (Jen Reid) 2020” — is not expected to stay on the plinth permanently, but its creators hope it sparks continued attention toward the issues of systemic racism and police brutality.

“Racism is a huge problem, a virus that needs to be addressed,” Quinn told the Guardian. “I hope this sculpture will continue that dialogue, keep it in the forefront of people’s minds, be an energy conductor. The image created by Jen that day – when she stood on the plinth with all the hope of the future of the world flowing through her – made the possibility of greater change feel more real than it has before.”

The statue of Colston was pulled down with rope by demonstrators, who then tossed it into Bristol’s harbor in a display of solidarity with Black Lives Matters protesters in the United States.

He was a trader of enslaved people responsible for trafficking some 80,000 men, women and children from Africa to North America through the Royal African Company, according to the BBC.

Colston died in 1721, though he’s remained a source of controversy over the years, as many of Bristol’s streets, memorials and buildings still bear his name. The since-toppled statue was reportedly erected in 1895.

For Reid, having to pass by his likeness daily took a toll, she told the Guardian.

“Knowing what Colston represented, I felt compelled to take a stand and raise my fist in empowerment for the slaves who died at his hands,” she said.

The statue is not-for-profit, but if it is sold, all profits will be donated two charities selected by Reid that focus on helping educate British youth on Black history.

