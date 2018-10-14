Winter Weather Arrives Early as Several States Face Snow & Unseasonably Low Temperatures

Winter weather has come early to a wide swath of the United States — in only mid-October.

A cold front is generating unseasonably early snow across the Rockies and High Plains, ABC News and AccuWeather reported.

Montana received snow on Friday, while Wyoming, South Dakota, Nebraska and Colorado saw snow on Saturday. New Mexico, Minnesota and Iowa are also part of the wave of cold weather, according to Weather.com.

In Montana, Wyoming and South Dakota, as many as six to 12 inches of snow reportedly piled up. The Sangre de Cristo Mountains, the Wet Mountains and Pikes Peak may receive 16 inches. The cold is expected to dip to the Gulf states by Tuesday.

The Weather Channel tweeted, “#Snow has prompted interstate closures in Wyoming, and is blanketing parts of the Colorado Front Range. More to come today in the Rockies, Plains and Upper Midwest.”

In Colorado, some areas are getting six inches of snow through Sunday, according to CBS Denver. Hours before the Denver Broncos were set to face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon, the Broncos’ stadium had filled up with several inches of snow, CBS Sports reported.

Alongside a picture of the frigid stadium, ESPN reporter Lindsey Thiry tweeted, “The snow has been falling all morning at Broncos Stadium, where it’s 26 degrees. The Rams and Broncos will kick off at 2pm local time, with snow continuing in the forecast until 6pm.”

In Montana, crowds turned out despite the snow for Montana State University’s 2018 homecoming, KBZK reported.

“I graduated from MSU 14 years ago, and every year my husband and I try to take our three kids back for homecoming,” Shelly Salvevold told KBZK. “So it is a family tradition. It’s cold but it is beautiful and we’re Montanans and hardcore, and we love this stuff no matter the weather.”