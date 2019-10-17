Mariah Carey, James Corden Celebrate GLAAD's Spirit Day by Wearing Purple: 'Take a Stand'

Image zoom Sterling K. Brown, Mariah Carey and James Corden Maarten de Boer/NBC; Matthew Simmons/Getty Images; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Singers, actors, and athletes alike are wearing purple on Thursday for a very special cause: GLAAD’s 10th annual Spirit Day, which takes a stand against bullying and supports LGBTQ youth.

The celebratory day coincides with National Bullying Prevention Month, and encourages allies and members of the LGBTQ community to put on some purple in order to show their support, as the color symbolizes spirit on the rainbow flag.

“With LGBTQ rights under attack on a near-daily basis, Spirit Day could not be happening at a more critical time,” GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement. “What a powerful and refreshing change of pace from the divisive rhetoric and bullying that have become all too common in today’s charged political and cultural climate.”

Several TV show casts got in on the fun — including Shameless, Mom, Young Sheldon, Bold & the Beautiful, and Schitt’s Creek — and the hosts of Good Morning America, The View, and The Talk.

“Take a stand. Join us in wearing purple tomorrow, October 17th, in support of @glaad,” the grown-ish Twitter account wrote, sharing a photo of star Yara Shahidi in a purple shirt reading “Choose kindness.”

Late Late Show host James Corden also put on a purple suit, and recorded a video encouraging fans to join him in his outfit choice.

“Let’s tell every young person that it’s OK to be who you are no matter your background, race, religion, sexual orientation, or gender identity,” he said in the clip.

Everyone should be accepted for who they are. Happy #SpiritDay! 💜 pic.twitter.com/KWmJHEmZlZ — 🎃 The Late Late Show with James Gore-den 👻 (@latelateshow) October 17, 2019

Mariah Carey, meanwhile, shared a social media throwback of her posing in a purple gown.

“#tbt in celebration of #SpiritDay today, wearing purple and reminding everyone to take a stand against bullying and to support LGBTQ youth,” she wrote.

#tbt In celebration of #SpiritDay today, wearing purple and reminding everyone to take a stand against bullying and to support LGBTQ youth 💜🏳‍🌈 https://t.co/3iTwR1sjva pic.twitter.com/umWKS5kJNX — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 17, 2019

Sterling K. Brown also posted a photo of himself wearing purple.

Rocking the purple today. Join me and let’s take a stand against bullying. Today and everyday.✊🏿 #SpiritDay pic.twitter.com/mHQNXFbUso — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) October 17, 2019

“Rocking the purple today. Join me and let’s take a stand against bullying. Today and everyday.✊🏿 #SpiritDay,” the This Is Us star wrote on Twitter.

Sports leagues joined in, too, like Major League Baseball, the National Basketball Association, and the Women’s National Basketball Association.

“We choose kindness, acceptance and respect as we proudly celebrate #SpiritDay!” the New York Mets Twitter account wrote.

We choose kindness, acceptance and respect as we proudly celebrate #SpiritDay! #LGM 💜 pic.twitter.com/ij1Tq4QTYE — New York Mets (@Mets) October 17, 2019

It’s not just stars celebrating either; places like the Vessel at Hudson Yards in New York City, AT&T’s Global HQ in Dallas, and The Spheres at Amazon’s Seattle headquarters have all gone purple as well.

Other components of this week’s Spirit Day include the released of an LGBTQ-inclusive children’s book, and a Justin Tratner concert, which featured stars like Bebe Rexha, Idina Menzel, and Troye Sivan, and raised more than $400,000 for GLAAD.

See more stars celebrating Spirit Day below.

The cast and crew of #YoungSheldon celebrate #SpiritDay and support LGBTQ youth. Take the pledge to go purple and stand up against bullying: https://t.co/4z916KlQJI pic.twitter.com/nHOnpq7dxQ — Young Sheldon (@YoungSheldon) October 17, 2019

The cast of #Mom proudly supports #SpiritDay! No one should be bullied simply for being who they are. pic.twitter.com/7JU3KboZSp — Mom (@MomCBS) October 17, 2019

Today and every day we take a stand against bullying. Join #BoldandBeautiful by going purple in honor of #SpiritDay. 💜 pic.twitter.com/mG1vYrOcax — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 17, 2019

We’re proud to wear purple today in honor of @glaad’s #SpiritDay! Join us and take a stand against bullying and #ChooseKindness. Learn more: https://t.co/t0Nkn6vVfQ pic.twitter.com/0f3dlo4fHy — The View (@TheView) October 17, 2019

Sending LOVE to all of our #LGBTQ youth, today, on #SpiritDay. You are our North Star and we envision your bold future every day, but especially today. @glsen @glaad @startrekcbs https://t.co/O3qAEYmVDw — Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73) October 17, 2019