In the note, the barista told the teen to "take the lid off the cup" if she felt unsafe and needed them to intervene

Starbucks Worker Sees Teen Being Approached by Man, Leaves Note on Coffee Cup to Make Sure She's Okay

A Texas mom is filled with gratitude for the kindness a group of baristas showed her teenager.

Brandy Roberson's 18-year-old daughter was studying alone at a local Starbucks on a Saturday night when she was approached by a man she didn't know, the mom wrote in a Facebook post, according to Today. The post is no longer available online.

Wanting to make sure the teen was okay, a barista came over with "an extra hot chocolate someone forgot to pick up," per the outlet.

The drink also included a handwritten message: "Are you okay? Do you want us to intervene? If you do, take the lid off the cup."

Roberson said her daughter, who wishes to remain anonymous, told her about what happened as soon as she came home that night.

"It sounded like he was quite animated. I believe this is what alerted the employees," she told Today.

Roberson told the outlet that her daughter did feel safe — and that the man eventually left once he realized that the teenager was in communication with the staff about his presence.

Starbucks had no comment when reached by PEOPLE.

Knowing that somebody had her daughter's back meant a lot to the Texas mom.

"As a mom, that is my worst fear that something would happen to my child and nobody would be there to help," she told Today.