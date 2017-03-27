Starbucks Barista Gets a Handwritten Apology Note — and a $50 Tip — from Sorry 'Sassy' Customer

A Starbucks barista in Bishop, California, received a rare surprise from a frustrated customer last week.

Andrew Richardson, 20, says he was shocked when he was given a handwritten apology and $50 bill from a customer named Debbie, according to ABC News.

“On [March] 20th, this woman, Debbie, came through the drive through while I was working. She was extremely pleasant, and we had some friendly conversation while her drinks were being made,” Richardson told the news outlet. “She had multiple drinks, and we didn’t have drink carriers. I informed her and she was a touch frustrated like anyone would be.”

She had also asked him if he could throw out her trash which he was unable to do due to California health and safety laws.

“She then became a bit more frustrated, but nothing that I would perceive as rudeness. At worst, she was playfully sassy. I really didn’t think too much of it,” he said.

He added: “It was not a big deal at all in my eyes. Being in customer service you can experience a lot of negativity and frustration.”

While he was able to brush it off, Debbie couldn’t. She returned the next day and told him that she felt horrible about their interaction the day before.

And she did stop at just a verbal apology. After talking to Richardson, she handed him a handwritten card with the $50 tip stuffed inside.

“I returned to it later, opened it, and I was completely shocked,” he said after seeing the money. “Without the money, this was one of the most beautiful and heartfelt things I have ever read. It absolutely made my day when I read it. The money was unnecessary. The card alone was the best part. I would have turned the money down had I opened it when she was there. It’s hard to take things like that.”